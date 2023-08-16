Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, August 16, 2023 predicts a favourable time in business

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByDr J.N Pandey
Aug 16, 2023 12:01 AM IST

Read Taurus daily horoscope for August 16 2023 to know your daily astrological predictions. Challenges in love life may reflect in professional one.

Taurus – 20th April to 20th May

Daily Horoscope Predictions says, you are an expert problem-solver!

Challenges in love life may reflect in professional one. But, face the realities more realistically. Today’s horoscope also states good financial life.

The problems in your romantic relationship need to be resolved today. At the workplace, be sincere in the approach and your efforts will be recognized. Your health will be good today. You will also be good in terms of wealth.

Taurus Love Horoscope Today

Your relationship will be good and strong today. Despite minor disagreements, no major mishap will happen today. Ensure you keep the partner happy and also plan a romantic dinner. Some married Taurus may get conceived today. If you are crushing on anyone for a long time, things may get a positive turn and it is good to express your feelings freely. Try to indulge in the activities that you have been longing to do together.

Taurus Career Horoscope Today

Your office life will be smooth today. Though some Taurus natives will get new responsibilities, your team will be supportive and this will ensure the tasks are done on time. For business people, today is a good time to venture into new projects and expand partnerships. You may receive funds from even foreign locations. Some job seekers will be lucky to crack an interview to receive a new offer letter.

Taurus Money Horoscope Today

You are fortunate in terms of money. Finance will flow in from different sources. There will be income from part-time jobs or freelance activities. Some females will earn wealth from creative activities including painting and handicraft making. You may be able to clear your dues and cover up the loan from a bank. Businessmen will also be able to raise funds for future expansions. Today is also good to make investments in the stock market.

Taurus Health Horoscope Today

Handle health carefully. Minor disturbances will be there and your ear, eyes, or oral health will have minor issues. Some Taurus females may complain about gynecological issues in the second half of the day. If you make any travel plans, try to go out to places that would make you feel more relaxed and rejuvenated.

Taurus Sign Attributes

  • Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate
  • Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn
  • Symbol Bull
  • Element Earth
  • Body Part Neck & Throat
  • Sign Ruler Venus
  • Lucky Day Friday
  • Lucky Color Pink
  • Lucky Number 6
  • Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Dr J.N Pandey

Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more....view detail

