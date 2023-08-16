Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, August 16, 2023 predicts a favourable time in business

Taurus – 20th April to 20th May

Daily Horoscope Predictions says, you are an expert problem-solver!

Challenges in love life may reflect in professional one. But, face the realities more realistically. Today’s horoscope also states good financial life.

The problems in your romantic relationship need to be resolved today. At the workplace, be sincere in the approach and your efforts will be recognized. Your health will be good today. You will also be good in terms of wealth.

Taurus Love Horoscope Today

Your relationship will be good and strong today. Despite minor disagreements, no major mishap will happen today. Ensure you keep the partner happy and also plan a romantic dinner. Some married Taurus may get conceived today. If you are crushing on anyone for a long time, things may get a positive turn and it is good to express your feelings freely. Try to indulge in the activities that you have been longing to do together.

Taurus Career Horoscope Today

Your office life will be smooth today. Though some Taurus natives will get new responsibilities, your team will be supportive and this will ensure the tasks are done on time. For business people, today is a good time to venture into new projects and expand partnerships. You may receive funds from even foreign locations. Some job seekers will be lucky to crack an interview to receive a new offer letter.

Taurus Money Horoscope Today

You are fortunate in terms of money. Finance will flow in from different sources. There will be income from part-time jobs or freelance activities. Some females will earn wealth from creative activities including painting and handicraft making. You may be able to clear your dues and cover up the loan from a bank. Businessmen will also be able to raise funds for future expansions. Today is also good to make investments in the stock market.

Taurus Health Horoscope Today

Handle health carefully. Minor disturbances will be there and your ear, eyes, or oral health will have minor issues. Some Taurus females may complain about gynecological issues in the second half of the day. If you make any travel plans, try to go out to places that would make you feel more relaxed and rejuvenated.

Taurus Sign Attributes

Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate

Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn

Symbol Bull

Element Earth

Body Part Neck & Throat

Sign Ruler Venus

Lucky Day Friday

Lucky Color Pink

Lucky Number 6

Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

