Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, August 28, 2024 predicts happy moments in love life

Taurus – (20th April to 20th May) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Spread your wings Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, Aug 28, 2024. Look for more savings today and fewer investments.

Look for happy moments in your love life. Consider spending more time at work to give the best results. Look for more savings today and fewer investments.

Stay away from disputes in both personal and professional life. Monetary issues exist and you are advised to cut down the expenditure today. Be careful about your health and ensure you have a balanced diet.

Taurus Love Horoscope Today

Spend more time together to share the emotions both good and bad. This will strengthen bonding. Consider a romantic dinner today and some females will be happy to receive the backing of parents. You may discuss marriage or can also consider a vacation together. Single Taurus natives will meet someone special and can confidently express the feeling to get a positive response. Married girls may find issues with in-laws but do not let that impact your married life.

Taurus Career Horoscope Today

Professional success is at your side. Take up crucial assignments that let you prove your professional mettle. You have a higher chance of switching the job today. Some healthcare, as well as IT professionals, will have opportunities to move abroad. Be ready to do multitasking today. You may also need to spend extra hours at the office. Students appearing for entrance examinations will also succeed today. Businessmen will be happy to raise funds for the expansion of trade to new territories.

Taurus Money Horoscope Today

You are not financially good today. Minor monetary issues will prevent you from large-scale shopping, especially for luxury items. Avoid large-scale investment decisions. You may also sell off a property today. Some traders may have issues receiving the payments. Avoid monetary discussions with siblings as this can lead to arguments over property. However, some traders will receive money from unexpected sources.

Taurus Health Horoscope Today

No major health issue will trouble you. In addition, you will also have relief from bone-related complaints. Drink plenty of water and avoid tobacco today. Staying in the company of people with a positive attitude will help you overcome laziness. Today is good to start visiting a gym. Pregnant girls must avoid adventure sports including hiking and trekking.

Taurus Sign Attributes

Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate

Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn

Symbol Bull

Element Earth

Body Part Neck & Throat

Sign Ruler Venus

Lucky Day Friday

Lucky Color Pink

Lucky Number 6

Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)