Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, December 16, 2023 predicts a crisis awaits

Taurus – (20th April to 20th May)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, handle crisis with a smile

Be positive in your love life today. All troubles at the workplace will make you stronger. You are good in terms of both health and finance. Read for more.

Resolve the chaos in the relationship with a positive attitude. All professional challenges will be addressed competently. You will see prosperity today and health will also be positive.

Taurus Love Horoscope Today

Some relationships will see new directions today. The second half of the day is good to make the final call on marriage and you may also introduce the lover to the family to get the consent. Some minor issues may happen but they may not harm the love life. It is good to spend more time together as you may also settle the old disputes. You need to be a good listener today and should also show patience.

Taurus Career Horoscope Today

Be casual at the job no major hiccup will come up. You will also be free from crucial deadlines today. This will also give you the space to search for new jobs or even attend an interview. Those who have a job interview scheduled for today can be sure about its outcome. Businessmen will be successful in gaining new contracts, especially from the government. Students applying for higher studies at foreign universities can expect good results today.

Taurus Money Horoscope Today

Financially you are good. This will give you the freedom to buy electronic devices, fashion accessories, and even a two-wheeler. Some students will need to pay the tuition fees at a foreign university. Despite minor issues in raising funds in business, entrepreneurs will receive good returns. There can be some family disputes which may also hurt the wealth. Some Taurus natives will also be lucky to inherit a part of the family property.

Taurus Health Horoscope Today

You are good in terms of health. While no serious medical issue will trouble you, it is wise to stick to a healthy diet plan. Practice yoga and do some light exercises in the morning. This helps in keeping the health problems at bay. Those who drive must not miss to wear a helmet or seat belt. You may also get infected by a viral fever and throat pain today.

Taurus Sign Attributes

Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate

Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn

Symbol Bull

Element Earth

Body Part Neck & Throat

Sign Ruler Venus

Lucky Day Friday

Lucky Color Pink

Lucky Number 6

Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

