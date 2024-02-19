 Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, February 18, 2024 predicts romantic turmoils | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, February 18, 2024 predicts romantic turmoils

ByDr J.N Pandey
Feb 19, 2024 12:01 AM IST

Read Taurus daily horoscope for February 18, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Health is positive today.

Taurus – (20th April to 20th May)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, you love challenges

Handle love-related issues with a mature attitude. Your discipline at the office is unmatched. Minor financial issues will be there & ensure you handle them wisely.

Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, February 18, 2024: Handle love-related issues with a mature attitude.

Troubleshoot minor love issues before they go out of control. Your commitment and discipline ensure professional success. Despite the hiccups in the financial condition, the routine life is unaffected. Health is positive today.

Taurus Love Horoscope Today

You will see minor tremors in the love life today. The first half of the day is not good to propose and single Taurus natives must wait till the second part of the day to express the feeling. Your lover may be emotional and this will reflect in reactions. Do not get into arguments even while having disagreements. A romantic relationship will work based on mutual respect and verbal arguments will take you nowhere, instead it may derail the love life.

Taurus Career Horoscope Today

Be realistic when it comes to deadlines for projects. Do not agree to a random date as this can cause trouble later. Utilize your communication skills to convince the client and management. Some team meetings will need you to attend prepared. Have a plan B to beat the challenging time. Those who are keen to quit a job can put down the paper as interview calls will come in hours. Entrepreneurs dealing with textiles, leather, food items, transport, and electronics will see good returns today.

Taurus Money Horoscope Today

Be careful when it comes to finance. You must be ready to tighten the belt when it comes to expenditure. Refrain from taking decisions related to central financial involvement as your income could also get inconsistent and below your level of contentment. Some professionals will succeed in selling off a property. However, today is not good to try luck in speculative business.

Taurus Health Horoscope Today

No major illness will trouble you. However, you must ensure that proper medical is taken whenever required. Some females will have gynecological issues in the morning. Children may develop bruises while playing. Keep a distance from oily, greasy food as that can also lead to more obesity.

Taurus Sign Attributes

  • Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate
  • Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn
  • Symbol Bull
  • Element Earth
  • Body Part Neck & Throat
  • Sign Ruler Venus
  • Lucky Day Friday
  • Lucky Color Pink
  • Lucky Number 6
  • Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

