Taurus Horoscope Today for December 30, 2025: The year ends with a financial windfall

Taurus (Apr 21-May 20) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, overcome the stress at the workplace and strive for the best results. Happiness is the key factor in the relationship. Keep your professional life productive. Your health may have issues. Take a crucial stand on financial affairs. Taurus Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Despite the minor tremors in the relationship, you will be happy spending more time together. Financial success will be there. However, health may have issues.

Taurus Love Horoscope Today

Control your temper today while spending time with your lover. Despite disagreements, you should be ready to accept the person to stay happy in the love affair. Some females will attract attention at public events or official functions, and this will also bring in proposals. Leave aside the issues of the past and sit together today to decide on the future. The second part of the day is good to surprise the lover with gifts. You may also discuss the love affair with the parents.

Taurus Career Horoscope Today

Your accomplishments will be accommodated by the management, which will also gift you an appraisal or promotion. Authors, academicians, botanists, chefs, and hoteliers can be confident about success. Healthcare professionals, along with salespeople, will have a busy schedule today. This is a good time even to launch new business ventures. You may also expect the support of the client in meeting the best result in a project. Traders need to be careful while making expansions into new territories.

Taurus Money Horoscope Today

Wealth will pour in as the day progresses. Today is good to repair the house or even buy one. However, you should also not lend a big amount to a friend or relative, as there will be issues in getting it back. It is also good to avoid major investments in the stock market. Businessmen will raise funds through promoters. Seniors may be required to contribute to a celebration within the family.

Taurus Health Horoscope Today

Minor health-related conflicts may be there. Those who have cardiac issues should be careful while lifting objects or while walking. There can be problems associated with the ears and nose, but they won’t be serious. Avoid food from outside as the chances of digestive issues are higher. Seniors should not lift heavy objects and must also be careful while boarding a train or bus.

Taurus Sign Attributes

Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate

Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn

Symbol Bull

Element Earth

Body Part Neck & Throat

Sign Ruler Venus

Lucky Day Friday

Lucky Color Pink

Lucky Number 6

Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)