    Taurus Horoscope Today for January 20, 2026: You may consider buying a new property

    Taurus Daily Horoscope Today: The second part of the day is good to attend a job interview.

    Published on: Jan 20, 2026 4:01 AM IST
    By Dr J.N Pandey
    Taurus (Apr 21-May 20)

    Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You are a responsible team player

    Be pleasant in the love affair. Consider the professional requirements while handling team tasks today. You must also be diligent in financial affairs.

    Taurus Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.
    Taurus Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

    No serious relationship issues will disrupt your love life. Professional success will bless you today. Financially, you are good, while minor ailments will trouble you.

    Taurus Love Horoscope Today

    Though the romantic life will be fabulous today, some minor issues may occur that need to be patched up. It is good to adopt a mature attitude in handling minor ego-related issues. You need to be a good listener today. Some love affairs will also see the interference of a third person, which will bring in serious issues in the coming days. You need to talk about this with your lover today. Married females may also conceive today.

    Taurus Career Horoscope Today

    Be cordial with the team members throughout the day. You need to stay in the good book of the superiors. Graphic designers, IT professionals, media persons, editors, mechanics, academicians, and chefs will have opportunities to switch jobs today. The second part of the day is good to attend a job interview. You should also be ready to work additional hours to resolve an error in a project. Some marketing, sales, or finance professionals may require coming up with an impressive presentation.

    Taurus Money Horoscope Today

    Ensure your financial status is intact. Avoid large-scale expenditure on luxury items. You may consider buying a new property or even renovating the house today. Some females will donate money to a charity event. A legal issue within the family will want to spend an amount today. Some students will need to pay education fees in the first half of the day.

    Taurus Health Horoscope Today

    Be careful about your health. Those who have diabetes or heart-related issues will need medical attention. Your diet must be under control, and skip junk food and aerated beverages. Some females will develop skin infections, while children will complain about vision-related issues. It is also good to give up junk food today. Those who are keen to give up both alcohol and tobacco may pick the day.

    Taurus Sign Attributes

    • Strength: Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate
    • Weakness: Intolerant, Reliant, Stubborn
    • Symbol: Bull
    • Element: Earth
    • Body Part: Neck & Throat
    • Sign Ruler: Venus
    • Lucky Day: Friday
    • Lucky Color: Pink
    • Lucky Number: 6
    • Lucky Stone: Opal

    Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

    • Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
    • Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
    • Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
    • Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

    By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

    Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

    Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

    E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

    Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

    Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
    News/Astrology/Horoscope/Taurus Horoscope Today For January 20, 2026: You May Consider Buying A New Property

