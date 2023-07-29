Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, July 29, 2023 predicts a promotion
Read Taurus daily horoscope for July 29, 2023 to know your daily astrological predictions. Your official success will be backed by a hike in the role.
Daily Horoscope Prediction says, be sensitive towards the people around
Resolve the romantic issues in the life while also enjoying a good professional life today. Both your health and wealth will be at your side throughout the day.
Stay focused on the task at the office and you’ll have good results. Your love life will be cheerful but your health may not be good throughout the day. Handle wealth carefully.
Taurus Love Horoscope Today
Trouble every problem in the relationship today. Handle the crisis in domestic life with sincerity. Some Taurus natives will see troubles in the long-distance relationship and you may resolve them through open discussion. Spend more time with the lover and always praise the partner for success in both personal and official achievements. If you have recently broken your heart, this is the right time to find a good match.
Taurus Career Horoscope Today
Your official success will be backed by a hike in the role. Some lucky Taurus natives can expect additional responsibilities that may give them opportunities to grow. Handle office pressure with confidence as you will resolve it. Your seniors will be happy with your performance. Be cordial with the team members throughout the day. For those who are planning a job switch, consider today as the best time. Students will also be successful in clearing examinations today.
Taurus Money Horoscope Today
Handle the financial affairs with care. Hough no major financial issue will be there today, it is good to keep a tab on the expenditure as you need to save for a rainy day. An additional income will also be there today to keep you rich. Businessmen need to seriously think before making financial decisions as loss of money is the last thing you want.
Taurus Health Horoscope Today
Health is not a concern today as you will be good throughout the day. Some Taurus natives may complain about dental issues which will need medical attention. Those who have sleep-related problems should go for natural remedies including yoga and meditation. Those who are suffering from hypertension may need to be extra careful. Stay away from people with bad vibes and instead spend time on creative stuff.
Taurus Sign Attributes
- Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate
- Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn
- Symbol Bull
- Element Earth
- Body Part Neck & Throat
- Sign Ruler Venus
- Lucky Day Friday
- Lucky Color Pink
- Lucky Number 6
- Lucky Stone Opal
Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart
- Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
- Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
- Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
- Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius