Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, July 29, 2023 predicts a promotion

ByDr J.N Pandey
Jul 29, 2023 12:01 AM IST

Read Taurus daily horoscope for July 29, 2023 to know your daily astrological predictions. Your official success will be backed by a hike in the role.

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, be sensitive towards the people around

Resolve the romantic issues in the life while also enjoying a good professional life today. Both your health and wealth will be at your side throughout the day.

Stay focused on the task at the office and you’ll have good results. Your love life will be cheerful but your health may not be good throughout the day. Handle wealth carefully.

Taurus Love Horoscope Today

Trouble every problem in the relationship today. Handle the crisis in domestic life with sincerity. Some Taurus natives will see troubles in the long-distance relationship and you may resolve them through open discussion. Spend more time with the lover and always praise the partner for success in both personal and official achievements. If you have recently broken your heart, this is the right time to find a good match.

Taurus Career Horoscope Today

Your official success will be backed by a hike in the role. Some lucky Taurus natives can expect additional responsibilities that may give them opportunities to grow. Handle office pressure with confidence as you will resolve it. Your seniors will be happy with your performance. Be cordial with the team members throughout the day. For those who are planning a job switch, consider today as the best time. Students will also be successful in clearing examinations today.

Taurus Money Horoscope Today

Handle the financial affairs with care. Hough no major financial issue will be there today, it is good to keep a tab on the expenditure as you need to save for a rainy day. An additional income will also be there today to keep you rich. Businessmen need to seriously think before making financial decisions as loss of money is the last thing you want.

Taurus Health Horoscope Today

Health is not a concern today as you will be good throughout the day. Some Taurus natives may complain about dental issues which will need medical attention. Those who have sleep-related problems should go for natural remedies including yoga and meditation. Those who are suffering from hypertension may need to be extra careful. Stay away from people with bad vibes and instead spend time on creative stuff.

Taurus Sign Attributes

  • Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate
  • Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn
  • Symbol Bull
  • Element Earth
  • Body Part Neck & Throat
  • Sign Ruler Venus
  • Lucky Day Friday
  • Lucky Color Pink
  • Lucky Number 6
  • Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

