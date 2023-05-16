Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, May 16, 2023 predicts a financial issue

Daily Horoscope Predictions says, your mission is to lead and rule

Challenges in love life may reflect in professional ones. But, face the realities more realistically. Today’s horoscope predictions also state financial issues.

The problems in your romantic relationship need to be resolved today. At the workplace, be sincere in the approach and your efforts will be recognized. While your health will be good today, your financial condition doesn’t sound great for the day.

Taurus Love Horoscope Today

There will be many instances where you may lose your temper today. And a few among them can lead to turbulence in the relationship. Some unexpected twists may happen today. Unfortunately, a few couples may even decide to part ways. However, most Taurus natives will succeed in resolving relationship issues before the day ends. Lovers who are keen to take the relationship to the next level need to wait for a day or two to meet up with the parents and discuss it.

Taurus Career Horoscope Today

The problems in professional life will be resolved in a day or two. Those who are in the government service may have additional responsibilities that would need extra attention. Be faithful to the job and you’ll see the changes that happen around you. Some Taurus natives may face issues from seniors at the workplace. An appraisal or promotion is on the way. You may also expect appreciation from clients, especially when you are into finance, offshore sales, and healthcare.

Taurus Money Horoscope Today

A financial issue is looming at you. Be careful about unnecessary expenses. Minor technical issues may lead to business loss and entrepreneurs may need additional finance to meet up the demands. An additional source would bring in wealth today which can meet up the urgency in funds. Some people may be serious about investments. However, avoid today as astrologically this is not a good time for larger-term investments or financial decisions.

Taurus Health Horoscope Today

Your health will be good today. No serious medical ailment will disturb you. But it is good to avoid adventure sports today including mountain biking. Drink plenty of water today and avoid alcohol. Pregnant girls need to be cautious while boarding a bus or a train.

Taurus Sign Attributes

Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate

Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn

Symbol Bull

Element Earth

Body Part Neck & Throat

Sign Ruler Venus

Lucky Day Friday

Lucky Color Pink

Lucky Number 6

Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

