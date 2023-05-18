Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, May 18, 2023 predicts a financial upswing

Daily Horoscope Predictions says, you know the art to balance both office and personal life

Talk openly in a relationship to end issues. The chaos at office needs to be managed. There can be health issues but financially you will be good today.

Be tolerant and patient in your love life to resolve the existing crisis. You will have a good life. At office, criticisms will be there but learn to overcome them. While financial status will be good, you need to handle health issues today.

Taurus Love Horoscope Today

Despite problems in the relationship, you will have a happy day. Avoid all arguments today. Instead, praise your partner and support the work your lover does. You should appreciate the efforts your lover takes in life. Talk openly to remove misunderstandings. You should not impose your thoughts on the other person and instead must give the freedom to think and act today.

Taurus Career Horoscope Today

Always show the willingness to accept criticism. There can be many people around you to point out the mistakes. Your success at work may not work well with your coworkers who may conspire against you. Beware of gossip as well. Today, your seniors may expect you to give innovative suggestions and opinions to resolve crisis situations. Businessmen can launch new ideas that are too experimental without any apprehension. Some people may also have to travel today for official purposes.

Taurus Money Horoscope Today

Money may not be a big deal today as your financial condition would be good. There will be a good inflow of wealth and you will enjoy it. All old pending dues will be cleared today and businessmen may also get loans approved. You can consider buying gold or a car. Today is also auspicious to invest in a speculative business that may bring in fortune in the future.

Taurus Health Horoscope Today

Beware of health issues today. Some Taurus natives may suffer from serious ailments including cardiac and kidney issues. Your health needs to be under watch. Consult a doctor whenever you feel uneasiness. Skip smoking and alcohol today. Some Taurus natives may also feel throat and ear infections. There can be severe accidents and hence you need to be careful while driving or while taking part in adventure sports. Avoid risky games altogether today.

Taurus Sign Attributes

Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate

Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn

Symbol Bull

Element Earth

Body Part Neck & Throat

Sign Ruler Venus

Lucky Day Friday

Lucky Color Pink

Lucky Number 6

Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

