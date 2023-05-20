Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, May 20, 2023 predicts property purchase

Daily Horoscope Predictions says, enjoy your day to the fullest

Happy romantic life backed by successful professional life makes your day. Despite minor health issues, you’ll enjoy the day. Money status is also good.

Avoid office gossip today and instead, focus on the task at the office. Your love life will be cheerful but your health may not be good throughout the day. However, today is good for smart investments.

Taurus Love Horoscope Today

Be positive today and you’ll see how beautiful your love life has come. All the misunderstandings in the relationship will vanish today and instead, your partner would be happy to spend time with you. No serious new issue will arise today. Be faithful to the partner and do not fall into a new office romance or outside hookups which may damage the relationship. Single Taurus natives will be happy to know that someone special will enter their life today.

Taurus Career Horoscope Today

Artists, painters, authors, graphic designers, animators, and musicians will get new opportunities today. Doctors, nurses, and paramedics will have a tough day packed with complex cases. Architects, civil engineers, interior designers, and fashion designers will get new job offers with better packages. There can be a conspiracy at the office today and you need to be highly cautious while dealing with coworkers. The office meetings may witness verbal arguments over performance and credit for success which may demoralize you but remember that the management recognizes your expertise.

Taurus Money Horoscope Today

Financially, you may not have serious issues but some emergencies may require you to financially aid a sibling. There can be income from different sources which will be beneficial. Invest in gold or the stock market as you aspire for better future financial security. Some minor work at home can be done and you may also buy electronic equipment. Those who are keen to buy a home can do it as today is auspicious to buy property.

Taurus Health Horoscope Today

Some health issues may trouble you today. Cardiac issues and kidney ailments are common among Taurus natives today. Avoid aerated drinks and oily food and have a diet rich in fruits and veggies, complemented by dry nuts. Your place should be rich in proteins, vitamins, and minerals to avoid health issues. Avoid driving at late night and skip alcohol for a day.

Taurus Sign Attributes

Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate

Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn

Symbol Bull

Element Earth

Body Part Neck & Throat

Sign Ruler Venus

Lucky Day Friday

Lucky Color Pink

Lucky Number 6

Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON