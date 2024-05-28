Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, May 28, 2024 predicts new love

Taurus – (20th April to 20th May) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Do not pretend but be real Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, May 28, 2024. Handle professional crises with care and handle money issues with sincerity.

Romantic life will be joyful and single natives will fall in love. Handle professional challenges with confidence. Be careful during monetary discussions.

Have a pleasant time in your love life where you both will share emotions and will support each other in different endeavors. Handle professional crises with care and handle money issues with sincerity. Your health may have no major trouble.

Taurus Love Horoscope Today

Ensure you devote more time to the relationship. Today is good for resolving the troubles of the past. Avoid major arguments over the property with the lover and also keep the lover happy by showering affection. For married females, this is also a good time to conceive. Some female natives may face opposition from family over the relationship. But you need to have a positive attitude to overcome this crisis. Single Taurus natives will be happy to fall in love today.

Taurus Career Horoscope Today

Your professional attitude is crucial today, especially while attending client discussions. Be ready with alternatives and your ‘Plan B’ will work out today. You will have opportunities to display your mettle. Utilize it diligently. Business developers as well as marketing persons will have a busy day and must also work overtime. Some media persons will also face challenges professionally. Entrepreneurs need to be confident while making crucial business decisions. You will also see opportunities to launch business in new territories.

Taurus Money Horoscope Today

Minor financial arguments may be there within the family. You may be a part of property-related discussions and it is wise to stay out of heated arguments. Wealth will help you invest in property or the stock market. Some Taurus natives will buy jewelry today while females may require spending for a celebration within the family or at the office.

Taurus Health Horoscope Today

No major medical issue will create trouble. However, you need to be careful about your lifestyle. Start the day with exercise and also keep the mind free from stress. Some females may complain about migraine or back pain. There can be minor oral health issues that will need you to visit a dentist. Meditation is a good way to start the day on a positive note.

Taurus Sign Attributes

Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate

Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn

Symbol Bull

Element Earth

Body Part Neck & Throat

Sign Ruler Venus

Lucky Day Friday

Lucky Color Pink

Lucky Number 6

Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)