Do you panic and feel restless without your phone? Know from experts why you need a digital detox

HT Lifestyle attempted to take a deep dive into this impulse with the help of expert insights, exploring why parting from your smartphone can make you break into sweat and, more importantly, what this dependence can do to your mental health.

While staying connected may feel like a reflex, from friends' calls and work texts to news updates and social media, digital use takes up a sizeable part of your daily routine. But when the phone becomes the first thing you reach for in boredom, stress or silence, the dependence can go beyond convenience and start tampering with your attention, mood and emotional well-being.

Have you ever felt anxious after keeping your phone away for a moment? Not in a situation where you need to stay connected, like when you are outdoors or waiting for a call or update, but in general, at home. It is that sudden flare of panic when you cannot find your phone. Nowadays, phones feel like an extension of the body, always on your person, even in the bathroom. ALSO READ: How to deal with ‘narcissistic’ people? Psychiatrist shares 5 ways to protect your mental health

We asked Dr Sameer Bhargava, psychiatrist at Fortis Memorial Research Institute (FMRI), Gurugram, whose expertise lies in managing anxiety disorders, depression, stress-related issues, psychosis, addiction and emotional health concerns, if he sees such cases in his clinic.

He said it is actually quite common. “As a psychiatrist, I see this reaction becoming increasingly common. Our smartphones are no longer just communication devices; they are our calendars, cameras, entertainment hubs, workplaces and social lifelines.”

Now, there are a couple of reasons why people may feel jittery without their phone.

First is the phone being a quick source of reward. The psychiatrist expressed his concern that every notification, message or social media update on gets on their phone they all give a small sense of pleasure or relief. Soon, the mind begins to expect this constant stimulation.

“Each interaction with the phone triggers the release of dopamine, a neurotransmitter associated with reward and pleasure. Over time, the brain begins to expect these frequent rewards. When the phone is unavailable, many people experience restlessness, irritability or difficulty concentrating, which we may consider as psychological withdrawal signs," Dr Bhargava said, suggesting the possibility of psychological withdrawal symptoms when left without a phone.

The next is emotional dependence. Why do you pick up the phone? What exactly is the root cause? The psychiatrist decoded, “We often use our phones to avoid boredom, loneliness or stress. Without them, we are left alone with our thoughts, which can feel uncomfortable.”

How to know if you have phone addiction? How do you know if you are suffering from phone addiction? To this, the doctor told us that even if someone is picking up their phone to avoid boredom, loneliness, or stress, it does not necessarily mean they are addicted. However, it may come close to addiction when phone use interferes with the basic aspects of daily functioning, such as sleep, relationships, work or emotional well-being. In such cases, it may be time to reassess digital habits and consider a digital detox.