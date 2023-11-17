Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, November 17, 2023 predicts new ventures on cards

Taurus – (20th April to 20th May)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Sky is your limit

Today, you’ll see no major hurdle in the love life. Official challenges will make you professionally stronger. Both finance and health will be fine today.

Avoid aggressive behavior in both love life and the workplace today. Be in control over your emotions and also ensure you handle wealth smartly. Your health will be good.

Taurus Love Horoscope Today

Be an unconventional lover today. Express your love without inhibitions. As the stars of romance are stronger today, you will get a positive response. Some Taurus natives will see minor issues within the relationship and you need to take the initiative to settle them before things go out of hand. Stay away from clashes and arguments and also do not let personal egos come between the relationships. Give more space to the partner as this is crucial in a relationship.

Taurus Career Horoscope Today

Be sincere at the workplace as you may be targeted by people with vested interests. Eschew office politics and also ensure you have innovative ideas ready. Your diligence will work out at team meetings and even while negotiating with clients. Job seekers will have the best opportunities in the second half of the day. Students seeking admission to foreign universities will see new options. Businessmen will also be successful in launching new ventures.

Taurus Money Horoscope Today

No major financial hiccup will be there today. And this means you are good to make significant purchases including jewelry and home appliances. Some Taurus natives will be fortunate to clear the dues and cover up the loan taken a few years ago. Businessmen will see options to raise funds to expand the business to new areas. You may also settle financial issues with siblings today.

Taurus Health Horoscope Today

Make sure you drink plenty of water and keep yourself hydrated. For senior people, a joyous and calm environment is mandatory. Keep a distance from oily, greasy food as that can also lead to more obesity. Some Taurus natives with viral infections will have a troubles day. Females need to be careful about migraines and oral health issues.

Taurus Sign Attributes

Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate

Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn

Symbol Bull

Element Earth

Body Part Neck & Throat

Sign Ruler Venus

Lucky Day Friday

Lucky Color Pink

Lucky Number 6

Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

