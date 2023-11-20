Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, November 20, 2023 predicts good returns

Taurus – (20th April to 20th May)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Taurus, your smile conquers the world

A happy romantic relationship is the catchword of the day. Settle the professional troubles with diligence. Invest smartly to have a good return in the future.

Resolve every romantic issue with patience. New opportunities at the office promise good opportunities to prove your caliber. You are safer when it comes to money today and health will also be normal throughout the day.

Taurus Love Horoscope Today

Be sensitive to the preferences of the lover and this will help you strengthen the bonding. You need to be mature to resolve the problems which otherwise can lead to disastrous situations. Married couples may tend to show their emotional feelings towards their partner. Value the opinions of your lover and avoid bickering over minor issues. Some females may have issues at the spouse’s house and this needs to be settled by discussing with the spouse.

Taurus Career Horoscope Today

Your professional life will be thickly packed today but productivity is a positive side of it. Challenges will exist within the team and it is crucial how you handle the troubles. Be innovative at team meetings and always show the willingness to take up new tasks. Some assignments will require you to spend extra hours at the workplace. Students may get many opportunities to make progress in their studies and academic careers.

Taurus Money Horoscope Today

No major financial issue will trouble you. While wealth will come in from multiple sources including a previous investment, you will be tempted to try new investment options. Stock market, speculative business, and real estate are smart investment options today. You may also provide financial assistance to a needy friend or relative. However, confirm that you will get the money back in the next hour.

Taurus Health Horoscope Today

Your health is a major factor today that needs extra care. The Taurus natives with a history of cardiac or kidney ailment will need medical attention. Minor pain at joints may be there but that will not affect the routine life. However, you should be careful to not consume alcohol and also avoid driving at night. Pregnant girls need to be careful while riding a two-wheeler or boarding a bus.

Taurus Sign Attributes

Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate

Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn

Symbol Bull

Element Earth

Body Part Neck & Throat

Sign Ruler Venus

Lucky Day Friday

Lucky Color Pink

Lucky Number 6

Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

