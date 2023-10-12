Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, October 12, 2023 predicts full moon energy brings luck

Taurus – (20th April to 20th May)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Take the Bull by the Horns Today!

Today is all about taking charge and standing up for what you believe in. Don't shy away from confrontation and speak your truth with confidence. Your assertiveness will bring success in all areas of life.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

It's time for Taureans to tap into their inner strength and take control. With the energy of the full moon on your side, you're unstoppable. In your personal relationships, be honest and direct with your needs and boundaries. At work, don't be afraid to assert yourself and go after what you want. Finances are looking good, but it's important to prioritize saving for the future. Your health may benefit from a change in routine or incorporating a new exercise regime.

Taurus Love Horoscope Today:

Taureans in relationships may experience some conflict, but it's important to remember that communication is key. Don't be afraid to have difficult conversations and work through any issues. For single Taureans, this is a good time to focus on personal growth and building a strong sense of self. Love will come naturally when you're comfortable in your own skin.

Taurus Career Horoscope Today:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Your assertiveness and determination will be noticed at work. This is a good time to speak up and go after opportunities that will help you advance. Be confident in your abilities and don't let fear hold you back. Keep an eye out for any networking events or job fairs that may come up.

Taurus Money Horoscope Today:

Finances are looking good for Taureans, but it's important to focus on saving for the future. This may mean cutting back on unnecessary expenses or finding ways to increase your income. Avoid impulse purchases and stick to a budget. Investing in your future now will pay off in the long run.

Taurus Health Horoscope Today:

Your health may benefit from a change in routine or incorporating a new exercise regime. Try something new and mix up your usual workouts to keep things interesting. Don't forget to take care of your mental health as well, prioritize self-care and relaxation. A healthy mind and body go hand in hand.

Taurus Sign Attributes

Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate

Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn

Symbol Bull

Element Earth

Body Part Neck & Throat

Sign Ruler Venus

Lucky Day Friday

Lucky Color Pink

Lucky Number 6

Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

﻿

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON