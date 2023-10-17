Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, October 17, 2023 advices to avoid affairs

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByDr J.N Pandey
Oct 17, 2023 12:01 AM IST

Read Taurus daily horoscope for October 17, 2023 to know your daily astrological predictions. No relationship will work out without trust and today.

Taurus – (20th April to 20th May)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Pay to win the game today

Today’s horoscope demands efforts to stay happy in the relationship. All professional responsibilities will help you stay stronger and ensure career growth.

Spend more time together today to share your feelings. Despite the hiccups, you will be productive at the office. No financial troubles exist today while the health is also normal.

Taurus Love Horoscope Today

No relationship will work out without trust and today, you need to be highly cautious about this. Avoid all affairs outside the love relationship and focus on a single partner. Spend more time and share your emotions to stay happy. Some relationships may go toxic and it is good to come of it. Female Taurus natives’ can expect proposals in the first half of the day. You may also catch the attention at family gatherings and celebrations, inviting proposals today.

Taurus Career Horoscope Today

Some official assignments may seem challenging but you will handle them diligently. Take the team along and always be cordial with coworkers. Some Taurus natives will plan to quit their jobs as a new opportunity will knock on the door. However, wait and research about the company in detail before you put down the paper. If you are in business, support from the government will be the key to expanding your turf. Keep the officials happy before you make any crucial expansion plan.

Taurus Money Horoscope Today

No major financial issue will trouble you today. You will see fortune flowing in and this will result in your lifestyle. Looking at the wealth, you may be tempted to invest heavily in speculative business but learn about the market before you make a final call. Some fortunate persons will also inherit an ancestral property today, augmenting the wealth.

Taurus Health Horoscope Today

Despite minor health issues, you will be happy today. No major medical issue will trouble you. However, females need to be careful about skin infections, throat issues, and viral fever. Some children may also develop bruises while playing. Pregnant ladies should take good care of themselves. Make sure you drink plenty of water and keep yourself hydrated.

Taurus Sign Attributes

  • Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate
  • Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn
  • Symbol Bull
  • Element Earth
  • Body Part Neck & Throat
  • Sign Ruler Venus
  • Lucky Day Friday
  • Lucky Color Pink
  • Lucky Number 6
  • Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

Dr J.N Pandey

Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology.

