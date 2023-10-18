Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, October 18, 2023 advises to avoid love fights

Taurus – (20th April to 20th May)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Your power to transform lives is unmatchable

There will be surprises in love while professional life is a mixed bag. Financial wellness will be there and health is normal.

Avoid fights in the love life today and take the steps to resolve the existing ones. Challenges at the office will make you stronger. Be careful about your health while financially you’ll be successful.

Taurus Love Horoscope Today

Those who are in a relationship need to concentrate on communication. Lack of emotional attachment can cause troubles today. Some love affairs will receive the support of parents and seniors at home. Girls can discuss their love affairs with their parents today. Do not delve into matters of the past that may cause disturbances in life. Single natives will fall in love today and it is crucial you approach at the right time to express your feelings.

Taurus Career Horoscope Today

The first half of the day will be highly productive. New responsibilities will knock on the door and embrace them as you will receive more opportunities to prove your mettle. Students need to work hard and most Taurus natives would clear competitive examinations. Bankers, accountants, and financial managers need to be careful about figures today. Jewelers, academicians, artisans, IT professionals, and business developers will have a good time today but be careful about the stiff competition around.

Taurus Money Horoscope Today

As wealth will pour in, prosperity will be there in the life. However, it is good to spend with care as you need to save for a rainy day. Some Taurus natives will today succeed in earning good returns in business. The day is also good for signing new business deals. However, professionals should be careful while picking investment options as speculative business may not be a good option.

Taurus Health Horoscope Today

Though the general health will be good, it is wise to pay attention to every minor health issue. Ensure your diet increases your immunity level consume more fruits and vegetables and take a good rest. A thorough health test will be a good option for seniors. Some females may develop menstrual complaints and pregnant ladies must avoid riding a two-wheeler in the second half of the day.

Taurus Sign Attributes

Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate

Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn

Symbol Bull

Element Earth

Body Part Neck & Throat

Sign Ruler Venus

Lucky Day Friday

Lucky Color Pink

Lucky Number 6

Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON