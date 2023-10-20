Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, October 20, 2023 predicts a time for project launch
Read Taurus daily horoscope for October 20, 2023 to know your daily astrological predictions. Settle troubles within the love life with care.
Taurus – (20th April to 20th May)
Daily Horoscope Prediction says, stay cool today
Settle troubles within the love life with care. Professionally you deliver good results today. Though money is there, handle it carefully on essential needs.
Troubleshoot love-related problems to stay happy in life. New assignments will come to you and ensure you handle them proficiently. There will be no financial woes today and health is normal.
Taurus Love Horoscope Today
You may comfortably settle the love-related issues. Your partner will shower affection and will also accept it back. Keep egos out of the relationship and do not impose your concepts on the partner. Handle issues with a mature mind and do not lose your temper today. Value the person and consider the opinions in life. Stay calm even while have differences in opinions. Articulate your feelings accurately.
Taurus Career Horoscope Today
Today is good to launch a new project at the office. Those who are team leaders or managers will see success in dealing with clients. Your communication will work out at the negotiation table. Bankers and financial managers should pay special attention to figures, especially in the first half of the day. Be disciplined at team meetings and your ideas will have takers today.
Taurus Money Horoscope Today
Handle wealth with care. Despite a good income, it is good to stay away from the massive buying of luxury items. Save for the rainy day. However, you can consider investing in mutual funds and fixed deposits. Entrepreneurs will receive additional funds from even foreign locations which will augment their financial condition. Some Taurus natives will receive financial help from the family of their spouse. You may also resolve a financial dispute with a friend or sibling.
Taurus Health Horoscope Today
Handle the health carefully. Females and children may complain about digestion issues and throat pain today. Some seniors will have sleep-related issues. Avoid food rich in oil and instead, go for a menu packed with fruits and veggies. Pregnant women must be cautious while taking part in adventure sports. Be positive in attitude and stay in the company of people you love.
Taurus Sign Attributes
- Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate
- Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn
- Symbol Bull
- Element Earth
- Body Part Neck & Throat
- Sign Ruler Venus
- Lucky Day Friday
- Lucky Color Pink
- Lucky Number 6
- Lucky Stone Opal
Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart
- Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
- Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
- Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
- Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
By: Dr. J. N. Pandey
Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert
Website: https://www.cyberastro.com
E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com
Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857