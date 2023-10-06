Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, October 6, 2023 predicts good health and wealth

Taurus – (20th April to 20th May)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Maintain a positive attitude

Check the accurate daily horoscope to have a love relationship. Your professional life will see no major issues and both money and health will be positive.

Troubleshoot the problems in a relationship for a happy love life. Be vigilant about office politics but you will excel in your job. Financially you will be safer and your health will be good today.

Taurus Love Horoscope Today

Take a sincere approach in the relationship today. All minor frictions will be resolved. However, it is vital you spend more time together. This will help heal the old wounds. Do not delve into the past and stay away from unpleasant conversations as your goal is to resolve troubles and stay happy today. Some single Taurus natives may fail to impress their lovers today as they may be introverted in nature.

Taurus Career Horoscope Today

All work-related issues will be well taken care of today. No major hurdles exist but some Taurus natives will face the ire of seniors for irregularity in work. Stay calm and committed at the office and ensure all the client requirements are well taken care of. Be creative at team meetings and present your ideas boldly. While businessmen will find new deals today, think deeply before launching new ventures. Some entrepreneurs will resolve long-pending problems related to funds.

Taurus Money Horoscope Today

Your financial fortunes are positive today and this will help you handle all wealth-related problems with ease. As income will come in even from an additional investment, you can comfortably buy electronic devices as well as home appliances. You may even start repairing the house or even book a car today. However, ensure you also save money for the rainy day. Some Taurus natives will be keen to invest in the stock market but learn about it before you make a big investment.

Taurus Health Horoscope Today

You are good in terms of health today. Some Taurus natives will recover from ailments. However, minor ailments may disturb you, especially females in the second half of the day. Some females will have migraines, throat infections, or dental issues.

Taurus Sign Attributes

Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate

Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn

Symbol Bull

Element Earth

Body Part Neck & Throat

Sign Ruler Venus

Lucky Day Friday

Lucky Color Pink

Lucky Number 6

Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

