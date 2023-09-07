Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, September 7, avoid making big investments

Taurus – 20th April to 20th May

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, handle troubles with a smile

Romantically you are blessed & you’ll have options to professionally grow. Minor wealth issues will be there in the life while health will be good today.

Your day will be highly romantic and your partner will shower affection and passion on you. You will succeed in resolving every issue at the office to professionally grow. Handle wealth carefully while health will be good.

Taurus Love Horoscope Today

Shower love and affection on the partner and you can expect it back today. Make the day romantic by planning a dinner or a night drive. You may also plan a vacation this weekend. Spend more time talking and this way, you will know each other better and share emotions and this will have a positive impact on your love life. Married Taurus natives need to stay away from new relationships as this can lead to marital discords.

Taurus Career Horoscope Today

Professional growth will be there today. You will successfully overcome hurdles at the workplace. Some Taurus natives need to be careful while expressing opinions at team meetings. Those who are in the IT industry will be disappointed as the client will want to rework a project. Do not make big investments, especially in foreign locations. Students may find the examinations a little tougher but they will be able to crack the papers.

Taurus Money Horoscope Today

You need to have a cautious approach in financial matters as there can be money-related issues. Some Taurus natives will have legal issues at home and will need finance to handle the case. Avoid lending a huge amount today as there can be issues in getting the amount back. Today is good to invest in the mutual fund but be careful while investing in the stock market.

Taurus Health Horoscope Today

Be happy today as no major illness will trouble you. However, be careful while handling heavy objects today. Some Taurus natives with cardiac history will feel uneasiness in the first half of the day. Avoid driving at a high speed in the evening hours. You also need to be concerned about the diet to stay healthy.

Taurus Sign Attributes

Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate

Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn

Symbol Bull

Element Earth

Body Part Neck & Throat

Sign Ruler Venus

Lucky Day Friday

Lucky Color Pink

Lucky Number 6

Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

