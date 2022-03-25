Taurus Horoscope predictions for March 25: Time to travel for rejuvenation

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Things are different, things are new and so must be your attitude to deal with every situation. Don’t let your preconceived notions influence your important decisions. You are a rational person who prefers logic and reasoning, so evaluate each situation before moving ahead and success is likely to be yours. You are never shy to admit your mistake and this makes you the special person that you are. Except for the change in your life and move forward leaving all the bad experiences behind and you are likely to see all the beauty of life. Time is good to plan a short holiday with your friends. You have been putting on hold your travel plans. A well-planned trip can boost your confidence and rejuvenate your mood. Property dealings can fetch you good results if you take a well-calculated decision.

Taurus Finance Today

You can expect monetary gain from a distant relative. Your positive approach regarding money matters are likely to yield results sooner or later so be calm and just wait and watch. You are advised to avoid spending on luxury items.

Taurus Family Today

All the disagreements with your siblings are likely to be sorted soon. Those staying away from their families may be surprised by the visit of a family member. You must also try to make most of this visit and spend quality time with your loved ones.

Taurus Career Today

Things can get complicated so you are advised to postpone all your plans of starting something. You must need to stay calm or else the situation can get worst. Your practical approach is likely to pull you out of any crisis at your workplace.

Taurus Health Today

Those trying to recover from an illness are likely to see positive results in their health. You are advised to follow the Ayurvedic medicines recommended by your elders at home. You need to make your routine workout more enjoyable.

Taurus Love Life Today

Don't be indecisive; it's time to commit. Your partner has been waiting for this for a long. Before things get more complicated plan a romantic dinner and pour your heart out and you are likely to see how things change.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Forest Green

