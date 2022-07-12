Taurus Horoscope Today: Daily predictions for July 12, '22 states,helping family

TAURUS(Apr 21-May 20) The day promises success in whatever Taurus natives attempt to do today. There would also be plethora of opportunities for artistic or creative persons on the professional front. Your dedication and commitment may make you a favourite of the boss. Financially, no shortage of funds foreseen today. Also, those of you willing to invest in real estate should go ahead as handsome profits can come your way. Additionally, travelling can also lead to handsome gains, so don’t miss the chance to go to another city. Even Taurus natives looking to buy a house of their own may come across a suitable option. The domestic front will be vibrant as you shoulder all domestic duties happily. Love life will need attention as some turbulence is foreseen. Additionally, remain vigilant against the negative effects of stress. Students who are pursuing higher education will get favourable results in an important exam.

Saturn Transit Impact on Taurus The transit of Saturn into Capricorn may bring a bloom in your finances. Innovation is likely to make a big difference in financial success. Ambitious plans are likely to be implemented without any hassle. Students will need to work hard during the transit phase to get favourable results. Working professionals may encounter some hiccups during the transit period and face the wrath of their seniors. You will also need to watch out for a misunderstanding or argument on the domestic front. However, a trip undertaken at this time may prove beneficial.

Taurus Finance Today Money-wise it is a balanced day for Taurians, as income and expenditure are going to move parallelly and remained balanced. Improved financial health will enable you to make important purchases. Businessmen can crack the deal for a new partnership or lucrative deal.

Taurus Family Today Lending a helping hand to the family would help in completing pending household work on time. Sharing happiness with parents would lift their spirits and remove their loneliness. Their blessing will also increase your happiness manifold.

Taurus Career Today Today, artists and creatively inclined personnel are likely to strive to work for honour than monetary gains. This may bring them fame and acclaim. A workaholic attitude is likely to bring appreciation from seniors.

Taurus Health Today Today, Taurus natives should not take undue stress otherwise it would only cause mental tension. Avoid mental tension because every bit of anxiety, fretfulness and worry adversely affects the body. Practice meditation.

Taurus Love Life Today For married persons, there could be a lack of mental peace. There could be a difference of opinion with your in-laws and this might lead to arguments. Keep your cool all day. Doubting the intellectual capabilities of a romantic partner could force him or her to take a drastic step.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Off White

