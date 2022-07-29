Taurus Horoscope Today:Daily predictions for July 29, '22 states, support others

TAURUS (Apr 21-May20) You are not only hard-working but also honest and this makes your personality much better than others. Your morality keeps you at peace and you feel contented most of the times. Helping others is your dominant trait and you are always ready to support others even if it comes at your own cost. You are emotional and believe in maintaining relationships. This makes you popular among your friends and relatives. Venus, your ruling planet, tries to bring the best out of you and keeps you hopeful that things will soon be even better than what they are today. You are ambitious and try to work towards your goals. In fact, your dedication is sometimes taken as your stubbornness by others. But you need not worry, it is just a matter of perception.

Taurus Finance Today There will be no problems with regards to money matters. Everything will be good and in your favor. You can invest in funds and expect good returns. You will get all support from your stars in any kind of financial matters that you deal with. So be confident and go ahead.

Taurus Family Today You are fortunate to have a loving family. Life will be fun and happiness will mark your day. Elders will support your decisions. A family youngster will be a source of extreme joy. There won’t be any arguments or disagreements among family members, peace all around!

Taurus Career Today You are hardworking; however, you need to ensure that your work gets appreciated by people around you. Be it your seniors or your bosses, make your presence felt. Stay away from backbiters and focus on your work. Use every opportunity to create strong bonds.

Taurus Health Today Good health plays a major role in our lives. Stay fit and eat healthy and everything will be good. You will not have to worry as far as health goes. Maintain a healthy lifestyle and all will be good. You might join a fitness club.

Taurus Love Life Today It will not be wrong to say that ‘Love is in air for you’. You will have a wonderful time with your loved one. Your partner may surprise you with a precious gift or take you out on an intimate date. You will feel excited and out of the world. Love will be all around, so have the best of it.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Color: Dark Turquoise

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vaastu Consultant)

