Taurus Horoscope Today: Daily Predictions for June 14, '22 states, new job

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20) The day is likely to start on a positive note. You may be full of self-belief which will enable you to perform exceptionally well in your professional sphere. You are likely to see an increase in your competitive energy today which will make you face and overcome obstacles with poise and dignity. You would also feel energetic and will be able to complete your work on time. As a result, your performance at the workplace may improve. You may be curious to try and experiment with new things. For business people, investment in social media marketing may be a good avenue to boost sales. Reckless driving might lead to delays in your journey and thus, you are advised to avoid it by all means. Students will find an increase in their grasping power enabling them to learn difficult topics with ease. This is also a favourable period to explore investment avenues in real estate. It may strengthen your financial position.

Taurus Finance Today Prudent investment in stocks and shares is likely to be beneficial. You could look at new investment options during this time. You can plan to start a new business or some kind of start-up venture. Use social media to get the word out.

Taurus Family Today You will be inclined to be involved with household matters. You are likely to spend lavishly on a religious or celebratory function organized at home. You will also be able to spend some quality time with your siblings and resolve differences if any.

Taurus Career Today Your leadership skills will be at the forefront today. You are likely to stay ambitious and would put in the required effort to realize your goals. New job opportunities may knock on your door.

Taurus Health Today You need to take care of your health as seasonal changes could bother you. Inculcate some green leafy vegetables, fresh fruits and other nutritive food. It is not always about quantity. It’s about the quality of food you consume.

Taurus Love Life Today Singles have the brightest chance of finding a suitable mate today. Today, you are likely to go out of your way to make your beloved happy. Your partner would appreciate the effort and attention.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Lemon

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

