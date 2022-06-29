Taurus Horoscope Today: Daily predictions for June 29,'22 states, progress

TAURUS (Apr 21-May20) It seems like a moderately well to excellent day for you as the stars show progress in many things while some might feel like problematics, but you need to be careful for a few things. Your finance looks moderate so shy away from making heavy investments. Family and property fronts are bad and moderate respectively so this might not be the best time you make plans in the respective fields. It is good day to spend time with your partner and you can see progress in your travel front. Miscellaneous factors affecting your life from outside can prove to be moderate and might not bring as much luck or happiness in your life today.

Taurus Finance Today Stars today show that your finances at the moment are moderate well. If you feel like something that you’ve been wanting to buy, you must shy away from buying as it may backfire. It is advised not to make any plans related to property front as things that you’ve been wanting to get may not be achieved easily. It is important that you stay alert and do not go out of your plan.

Taurus Family Today Odds are not in favor of your family front today so it is better to stay away from making plans and that might affect your family. It is best to keep things at front and be open about what you want and try to focus on your family more as maintaining peace within the family through efforts or deeds that you do. It seems like you will might face some problems at your family front so stay alert.

Taurus Career Today Your career and professional terms look excellent today. If you’ve been wanting to apply at your dream company or go for the interview you’ve been planning to; it is the best time to do that. Take the plunge of going for the next job if you’re very sure for the one.

Taurus Health Today Health looks promising for you today. There are no issues that you might face today and it is going to be pleasant for you. It is advised to stay away from bad habits and keep going on with the healthy routine if you’re following any. Exercising can also prove to add a routine to your life so be mindful about that.

Taurus Love Life Today Your love life looks good so if you’ve been wanting to take your partner out or have been planning a proposal for some time, this is the right time for you. This is the ideal time to take those important decisions with your partner that you’ve been wanting to take for some time. You might see some positive developments in your relationship.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Color: Dark Grey

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

