Taurus Horoscope Today:Daily Predictions forMay26,'22 states, good domestic life

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20) The planetary position today is favourable for your career advancement. Financially too the day is likely to be profitable as your investments may yield good returns. Your focus will improve and there is likely to be happiness in family life. It is a good time to connect with friends as it will make your mind happy and positive. Along with this, there may be a success in love affairs too. The health of your parents will also improve, bringing relief from a period of tension. Your leadership and charisma may have been noticed by those around you. It may make you a popular figure at social events. Students should refresh their thoughts and start their preparations afresh to attain the desired results. Some of you may be able to move abroad after a long period of delay. Some of you can undertake repair work on your house. It is likely to be completed on time.

Taurus Finance Today There will be a certain amount of risk when it comes to making new investments, and you are advised to refrain from doing so today. You are likely to face financial constraints today. To avoid a financial crunch, you are strictly advised to stick to a fixed budget while spending money.

Taurus Family Today Your family life may be cordial and your father will support you in all your endeavours. Your children may also remain prosperous. However, while planning your future goals, refrain from expressing your feelings to any household member or friend.

Taurus Career Today There could be some unwanted changes in your job which can impact your growth prospects. If you want to switch jobs or take a new business deal, it is advised to wait. Study it thoroughly; do not rush. An unfinished task can come to haunt you. Tie up loose ends.

Taurus Health Today Your health is likely to remain good, but do take a nutritious diet. With a regular workout, you may feel an increase in your vigour and vitality. You will be able to take advantage of this feeling to stay on top of your fitness regime.

Taurus Love Life Today The relationship with your significant may be better and they may excel in their field of work. Singles may receive a marriage proposal soon. Married couples can expect the addition of a new member of the family.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Brown

