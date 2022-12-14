Taurus Horoscope Today, December 14, 2022: Work promotions foreseen

TAURUS (Apr 21-May20)

Today is a day of celebration at work. Daily Astrological Prediction says, your boss is likely to announce a promotion and your name will be at the top. Don't forget to deliver a motivational speech to your coworkers today, as this will greatly inspire them. Your health and mind are in perfect harmony today and this will positively impact your performance at work today. However, it is advisable to be careful about your expenses since you have not been receiving the expected returns from your investments for the last few months. Make sure to take the advice of an expert when needed. It is advisable to delay any property-related investments until next month. There is a high chance of you coming into contact with your loved one and you will have a pleasant day together. Make sure to be expressive with your feelings tonight.

Taurus Finance Today

Your business will earn you decent profits today. Your investments may not yield you the expected returns and it is highly advisable to take the advice of your family or an expert regarding investments. You should delay any property-related investments until next month.

Taurus Family Today

You should consider paying more attention towards your parents. They were always there for you when you needed them the most. It is the right time you should consider taking proper care of your parents’ health so that they can support you for a long time.

Taurus Career Today

Your work will bring to you high rewards today. There is a high chance of a promotion at work and your boss will be highly impressed by your performance. Make sure you motive your coworkers with a speech.

Taurus Health Today

You are full of energy and enthusiasm today and this will positively impact your work. Make sure to maintain the same health routine and you will see great benefits in the coming days. Make sure to eat healthy outside.

Taurus Love Life Today

You will reunite with your crush after a long time and you both will have a memorable time together. You could consider taking the friendship to the next level as the stars are in your favour. You will be delighted with the consequences.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

