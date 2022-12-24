Taurus Horoscope Today, December 24, 2022: You'll face relationship issues

TAURUS (Apr 21-May20)

Daily Astrological Prediction says, it seems to be a good day for people born under Taurus sign. You may feel better than ever on the health front and have a positive state of mind too. You may try to count your blessings and feel grateful about the good and happy things you have in your life. Both you and your love partner may try to spend time with each other and make some exciting plans like a romantic dinner or drive. Singles may have a great date today.

It may be a moderately favourable day on the financial front. You should try to avoid spending on unnecessary things to prevent financial troubles. Everything seems fine, but some work issues are indicated. Avoid losing your temper at work and maintain your cool.

How have stars planned your day?

Taurus Finance Today:

Dear Taurus, you may set your short-term or long-term financial goals and make a strategy to achieve them. This is a favorable day for real estate and travel agents. Someone may ask you to lend money.

Taurus Family Today:

You have the company of loved ones and reasons to be happy and celebrate every minute of the day, so make the most of it. Someone in your family may get a job abroad.

Taurus Career Today:

You may implement your ideas at work, but they may not work in an effective way. You need to have a solid understanding of the type of project, you are going to work on.

Taurus Health Today:

You may try something new to bring positive changes in your life. You may feel mentally fit and try to maintain it by trying various activities. Some may lose weight by following strict diet and workout.

Taurus Love Life Today:

It seems to be a moderately favorable day to sort out relationships issues and talk to your partner openly. Some may get serious in relationship and think about moving in together.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Color: Orange

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

