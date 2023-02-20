Taurus Horoscope Today, February 20, 2023: Make the most of your day

TAURUS (Apr 21-May20)

Dear Taurus, the day is not less than a blessing, you should make the most of it. Daily astrological prediction says, if you are planning to share your great ideas with your clients, go ahead. Your abilities and great work approaches may impress your seniors and you may give your best at work and get appreciation from your boss or clients.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Those who have been suffering from diabetes or blood pressure, they need to take proper rest and take care of their diet. Your new business may take off and improve your finances. Family members may plan a picnic or short trip to a hilly area. Home renovation work is on the cards. It may be hard for you to trust your beloved and you may feel restless and insecure today.

How have stars planned your day?

Taurus Finance Today:

Receiving money from unexpected sources is indicated. Your hard work and diplomatic abilities may turn into healthy returns. You may also invest your money in mutual stocks today.

Taurus Family Today:

Dear Taurus, you may enjoy a fun time with kids. Things may be good at home and your wife or mother may cook something special for you. Cousin may drop by and surprise you with an unexpected visit.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Taurus Career Today:

You may get a chance to work on different projects and it may keep you interested in learning new things and showing your potential at work. Some may receive hike and appreciation for their hard work.

Taurus Health Today:

A moderate day is indicated for the Taurus natives. A gastronomical delight is waiting for you today. A minor health issue may bother you. Try to maintain proper hygiene and take care of your health.

Taurus Love Life Today:

Your relationship may not work for you, don't get disheartened and maintain a positive frame of mind. If you are planning to move on or get out of this relationship, discuss it with your beloved.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Color: Off White

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON