Taurus Horoscope Today, January 21, 2023: Positive academic growth expected

TAURUS (Apr 21-May20)

Keep a close watch over the market to align your plans for investments. Taurus natives are recommended to not make huge expenses towards investments. Refrain from any transaction in real estate. Your body supports you throughout the day supporting your enthusiasm. You are advised not to get distracted by any fun activity carried out at the workplace. Put all your energy into work. It could possibly benefit you in the near future. Students have a chance to attend a workshop which could be a guiding light for their careers. Some monetary loss in your family is predicted. There can be a need for you to lend a helping hand to them. Your partner appreciates your efforts towards your career and your emotions towards your loved ones. The day can conclude with a romantic candlelight dinner with your spouse, be it at home only. Single Taurus natives must keep a check on your dating application. Technology can come in handy for you to find a special friend.

Taurus Finance Today

This is one of those days when you need to spend time researching and reading the market rather than spending money on it. It is recommended to not buy or sell the property as of this day.

Taurus Family Today

A financial crisis is foreseen in the family. You might have to be a helping hand to them. Try to help your parents in investing and managing their expenses to avoid such outcomes.

Taurus Career Today

Working today could prove to be extremely fruitful to you but you need to refrain from any distractions. Students can get an opportunity to attend a seminar which might help them get clarity on their career goals.

Taurus Health Today

Your health matches the amount of enthusiasm you have today. It is advised to keep your mind calm. Stay poised and focus on what you eat all day. Consume food that gives you more energy to work.

Taurus Love Life Today

Single Taurus natives may rely on technology to find someone fancy. Keep a check on your dating application. Married couples can add a romantic angle to the day with a lovely date night.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Cream

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

