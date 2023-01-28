Taurus Horoscope Today, January 28, 2023: Growth opportunities at work

TAURUS (Apr 21-May20)

Daily Astrological Predictions says, welcome the growth opportunities at work today as path breaking projects come to you. Your colleagues are going to be quite impressed with your skills. You may feel in high spirits today as your exercise regimen makes you feel quite active. Your body feels quite active after the morning exercise. Financially, you may expect moderation. There might be no major profits in line for you. One of your bank accounts can be frozen if minimum balance is not maintained. Your family may not be a source of comfort for you as they try to lather you with excessive responsibilities. You can feel the problems of your family demoralize you. It’s better to go on a weekend escape with your partner and enjoy a blissful period with them. An affectionate gesture of your partner can make you quite emotional and touched.

Taurus Finance Today

Expect a steady income with no major investments returns. It’s important to think about leveraging your assets in the future. You can keep your savings intact for now and cut off on frivolous expenditures.

Taurus Family Today

The day indicates some issues with family as you may experience a sense of generation gap. Your family members are likely to keep you busy and stressed with extra responsibilities. It’s good to keep a little distance from them.

Taurus Career Today

Your work is going to be appreciated by everyone at work. Those running a business can expect a steady day. Any lined-up interviews are likely to get cleared. Wearing your confidence can really help you perform better.

Taurus Health Today

You may have a very vibrant mood today as you feel confident with your body. It’s good to make some lifestyle changes and prioritize your health. Your mind is full of ideas today, use it in the right direction and make the most out of it.

Taurus Love Life Today

Your love life is expected to be quite comforting today. You may enjoy a blissful period with your partner. You can plan a weekend getaway with them to cheer up and spend some quality time with them.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: White

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

