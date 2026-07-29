Taurus Horoscope Today, July 29, 2026: The Full Moon could bring welcome fiscal gains

The day has a supportive flow, and things are likely to work in your favour if you stay steady and avoid unnecessary restlessness. You may feel more driven than usual, making it a good time to tackle pending tasks, travel plans, applications, or important conversations.
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A message, approval, or helpful update could arrive at the right moment. Even a routine commute or errand may lead to a useful contact or valuable information. At the same time, your mind may keep jumping ahead or replaying conversations, so stay grounded. A clear to-do list and a practical routine will help. The stars support courage and visible progress, but patience will serve you better in personal interactions.
Taurus Love Horoscope Today
Relationships need tact today. You may be more direct, while your partner could be more sensitive or unwilling to discuss everything immediately. A small disagreement over timing, family duties, travel, or household matters can grow if both sides become stubborn.
Choose your words carefully, especially if there has been recent emotional distance. In stable relationships, practical support will matter more than romantic gestures. If you're single, attraction may develop through studies, travel, neighbourhood circles, or social media, but let the connection grow naturally instead of building expectations too quickly.
Taurus Career Horoscope Today
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Your efforts receive strong support today. Work involving communication, presentations, writing, reporting, teaching, sales, or documentation is likely to go well. Delayed matters may finally move forward, and people could respond faster than expected.
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Your efforts receive strong support today. Work involving communication, presentations, writing, reporting, teaching, sales, or documentation is likely to go well. Delayed matters may finally move forward, and people could respond faster than expected.
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Those in jobs will benefit from taking initiative, while business owners should focus on outreach and customer follow-ups. Students are well placed for revision and confidence-building practice, particularly for exams or interviews. Your energy is high, so use it with focus rather than rushing through tasks.
Taurus Money Horoscope Today
Financially, the day looks encouraging. Better-than-expected earnings, a payment, incentive, commission, or family support may improve your confidence. Even so, avoid letting good inflow lead to careless spending. Home comforts, food, or convenience purchases may tempt you more than usual. Keep track of digital payments and subscriptions, and use the day to review savings or plan for travel and educational expenses. Steady money management will help you make the most of today's gains.
Taurus Health Horoscope Today
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Your health remains generally stable, though mental restlessness may be stronger than physical tiredness. You could become so busy that you forget water, meals, or proper breaks.
Avoid overexerting yourself, as fatigue or muscle strain can build through the day. Light exercise, stretching, and a good night's sleep will help you stay balanced. If you're travelling or rushing between appointments, slow down a little and avoid unnecessary haste.
Tip for the Day
Speak softly at home, even when your intentions are completely practical.
Teaching and practising Astrology, Vastu, and Numerology for more than three decades, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is a senior Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, researcher, educator and corporate mentor. Born in the sacred region of Vindhyachal Shakti Peeth, situated between Prayagraj and Varanasi, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is considered one of the most respected, knowledgeable, and qualified Astrologers and Vastu consultants of India. Experience and Areas of Work More than three decades of teaching, practice, consultation and research in Vastu Shastra, Astrology and related disciplines Delivered thousands of correct predictions about Indian Elections, Rise of Anna Hazare’s movement, the Political success of Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal, Commonwealth Games, the Indian Monsoon and many more. Recent ones being Pope Francis' demise, the Air India Crash, the collapse of Zomato, FIITJEE, etc Astrology- and numerology-based guidance for individuals, families and businesses Residential, commercial, corporate, institutional and industrial Vastu consultation Strategic consultation for startups, established enterprises and large corporate organisations Development of practical, non-demolition Vastu correction methods Developed the concept of Astro Vastu, an approach that combines Vastu Shastra with Astrology Only Vastu Consultant to have a Patent in Vastu Analysis methodology, currently followed all around the Globe. Brand-name, logo and corporate-identity consultation through the principles of Logo Shastra, a unique and proven concept created by him for Corporate Success Participation in national and international conferences, seminars and academic programmes Presentation of research papers on Vastu Shastra, temple architecture and the scientific interpretation of traditional principles Serving clients in more than 100 countries Clients include Infosys, DLF, Medanta, Shiv Nadar Group, Jakson Group, Ahluwalia Group, Vardhman Group and Lakhs of other corporates, celebrities, and who’s who Mentor and guide of AstroDevam Private Limited, the most premium organisation in the field of Astrology, Vastu, Numerology, etc. Academic and Professional Qualifications Achary Kalki Krishnan’s educational background brings together modern professional studies and traditional Indian knowledge systems. His qualifications include: B. Com., LL. B., ACMA/AICWA from India’s premier institutions Jyotish Shastri, Jyotish Visharad Jyotish Vachaspati by ICAS in recognition of his three-decade-long Astrology Teaching Master of Arts in Dharmashastra, Vedic Karmakand and Jyotish from Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar UGC-accredited Assistant Professor, Dharmashastra PhD in Astrology from Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University Research and Academic Contribution Beyond his breakthrough doctoral research on psychiatric disease in the light of astrological parameters, Achary Kalki Krishnan has presented research papers at many Universities on subjects like: Gita and Mental Health Vastu Shastra: Scientific Dimensions Scientific Validity of Vastu Principles Temple architecture and its relationship with Vastu principles Environmental protection through traditional Vastu concepts Core Areas of Expertise Vedic and predictive astrology Residential Vastu Commercial and corporate Vastu Industrial and factory Vastu Institutional and office Vastu Non-demolition Vastu correction Astro Vastu Numerology and name correction Logo Shastra and energy-aligned logo design Brand naming and corporate identity Birth-time rectification Muhurta and business decision consultation Vedic rituals, Yagya and remedial measures Gemstone, Rudraksha, Yantra and pyramid consultation Reiki and Pranic Healing Graphology and Numero-Graphology More about him can be known at https://www.astrodevam.com/achary-kalki-krishna.html, and he can be contacted through email astro@astrodevam.com