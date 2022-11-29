Taurus Horoscope Today, November 29, 2022: Keep your cool

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Taurus natives may be blessed with a healthy body and an abundance of self-assurance. Daily Astrological Prediction says, take full advantage of the situation you're in right now. Gains from various avenues may allow you to maintain a healthy bank balance. However, things at home could be a little tense right now for Taurus natives. Your moodiness could hurt your relationships in the long run. Don't lose your cool, and calmly deal with the issue at hand. You may meet an excellent guide who may help you move forward in life with direction and meaning thanks to the wisdom they impart. Spend the day doing things that calm you, like visiting a spa or reading a book you enjoy. Your significant other may be very encouraging, making you feel loved and cared for. You may be given numerous chances to demonstrate your worth at work, which could eventually lead to a promotion. Take a trip only if you're ready to commit to a lengthy journey. Legal matters pertaining to the property are likely to be quickly settled.

Taurus Finance Today

A friend of yours may suggest a business venture together that could pay off in the next few months. In all likelihood, you may see a financial return on the products and services you have previously purchased. Likewise, investments in stocks and shares may yield a financial return for Taurus natives.

Taurus Family Today

Your home life could be causing you stress, Taureans. Family arguments often revolve around nothing more than petty disagreements. Family life can return to normal once problems are resolved, and communication is improved.

Taurus Career Today

Subordinates may come to your aid in a professional emergency. But, most likely, you may be given the green light to implement your own ideas at the office. Keep things straightforward, though, or you might run into trouble with your superiors down the road.

Taurus Health Today

Today might be a good day for Taurus natives' health. Your optimistic outlook and rational mind may be working in tandem to boost your health. You may benefit from starting a jogging programme with similarly health-minded friends.

Taurus Love Life Today

With the blessing of their families, young Taurus couples can take their relationship to the next level by getting married. Taurus natives' love life is certainly interesting. It's likely that your physical relationship may strengthen and mature.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Peach

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

