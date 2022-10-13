Taurus Horoscope Today, October 13, 2022: A tense aura at work

TAURUS (Apr 21-May20)

It seems to be a moderate day. Some work issues may crop up and create a tense aura at work. Daily Astrological Predictions says, you should devote some extra time to learning new technologies or programming languages in order to handle these issues wisely. Your good health may give you the courage to try something new and prioritize your important tasks. You may splurge while on a trip with loved ones. Shopping, dining out, visiting different places, and enjoying laughter with family members can make your day even more joyful.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Some may get property possession soon and shift to a new home or apartment. You may miss your old neighbourhood, but soon you may adjust to new settings. Romance may be in the back seat due to work pressure, but you may connect with your partner anyhow.

What else is there to know about the day? Read ahead:

Taurus Finance Today:

This is a moderate day. You should be careful about your spending or savings today. Avoid taking any loans. Some may find investors or partners for their new business.

Taurus Family Today:

This is an excellent day. There are chances of buying a property today or go on a short trip with loved ones. Homemakers may go to a salon and spend time pampering and grooming themselves.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Taurus Career Today:

This is going to be a challenging day for some. You may get an adverse comment from your colleague which may down your morale or self-esteem.

Taurus Health Today:

It can be a beneficial day for the Taurus natives. They may resume their fitness or yoga classes and achieve their fitness goals soon. You may schedule important meetings with clients.

Taurus Love Life Today:

This is a moderate day. You may finally find peace of mind and feel blessed to have your love partner by your side no matter what. You may find it hard to spend time with him or her, but it does not affect your relationship.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Color: Lemon

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON