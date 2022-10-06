Taurus Horoscope Today, October 6, 2022: A worrisome situation may occur

TAURUS (Apr 21-May20) Taurus, today you may enjoy your family and professional life. You may be polite to people around you, which may help you in smooth completion of your work. You may not take any stress and may feel comfortable at work. Overworking your mind may make you tired. Due to excess work load, you may not be able to reach some family events on time but family may still be supportive. Any chronic health issues related to your parents may get cured now. You may enjoy your daily exercise. Your beloved may be of extreme support to you.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Taurus Finance Today You may be a little worried with regards to your monetary condition dear Taurus. You may experience a continuous increase in expenses, which you may find difficult to handle with the current earning. You may move forward to explore new options of investment. However, all your finance related tasks remain incomplete.

Taurus Family Today Your family may be at peace and you may feel relaxed because of this. You may be able to focus on your work as there may not be much expectations from family members. Things may be calm and without any stress.

Taurus Career Today You may not have anything great to boost of with regards to your career. Things may be normal and you may complete your routine tasks at your pace. You may have a good outlook towards your colleagues and your boss.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Taurus Health Today Your health may be stable and you may not have anything to worry for. You may follow your regular exercise regime and may not wish to try anything more. You may be satisfied with your present state of health and may enjoy it to the fullest.

Taurus Love Life Today Taurus, today may not be very exciting for you with regards to your love life. The day may be an average day. Your partner may enjoy the day with you. With no difference of opinion, you may spend the day at ease. You may plan dinner with your beloved.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Peach

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON