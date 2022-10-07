Taurus Horoscope Today, October 7, 2022: Work promotion on cards

TAURUS (Apr 21-May20) This is an excellent day for Taurus natives. Favourable planetary alignments may result in success on the career front. Appreciation from the boss or work promotion is on the cards for some. You may also enjoy the day with loved ones and parents may do something special to make you feel happy. A good property deal is on the way. Some may also start home or office renovation or decoration work to add zest to their place.

Taureans, it’s a moderate day on the financial front. You may have enough to buy a luxurious flat or villa for your loved ones or splurge on your comfort or self-care. Some may travel with best buddies to feel fresh and take a break from monotony. Everything seems in sync, but your health and relationship issues may cause you stress.

What planets have in store for you? Unfold now:

Taurus Finance Today: The day may bring mixed results and your past investments may start giving you good returns. Cash may flow in from multiple sources. You may get required support from your business partners and family and it may help expand your business and boost sales.

Taurus Family Today: This is an auspicious day on the family front. Some married couples may have joy of having children. Sibling may need support, so be available for him or her.

Taurus Career Today: This is an excellent day and it may bring good opportunities and hopes for some. Your senior official may consider you for promotion. Overall, day may bring Taurus natives success and recognition they deserve on the career front.

Taurus Health Today: Some may face health issues due to overweight, so it’s a good idea to choose your food wisely. Practice yoga and meditation keep yourself calm and cool. Morning walk in nature can also play an important role in burning some calories.

Taurus Love Life Today: The day doesn’t seem to be too favorable on the love front. There are chances of misunderstandings. Effective communication can clear things up, so talk to your partner. Avoid trusting on rumors about your partner you hear from someone you know, just support your beloved.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Color: Yellow

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

