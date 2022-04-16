Taurus Horoscope Today: Predictions for April 16

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

As a true and typical Taurus born person, you will have the right courage to be straightforward and logical with the thinking process. As an individual personality born under the influence of earth element, you make a humble, down to earth and humble being. But at the same time, your love for luxury cannot be ignored and it comes because of your ruling planet Venus. You wish to posses and are in contact of all the finer things in life and that is how you like to spend your life. You at times can also be found lost in your own self pride and today you shall have this chance to actually show the world that you are and what you are made of. There can also be a possibility of a short trip with friends and you need it for the much-needed break and relaxation.

Taurus Finance Today

It is an apt time to make the right advancements in matters of your business. You must deal with some diligence and there can be a chance of a bright future in your financial endeavors. However, you must also not trust someone’s financial advice blindly.

Taurus Family Today

You shall go to some relative’s place today and can expect to have a good time there. There can be talks of childhood memories and you may re live your childhood with your cousins. Feeling nostalgic will come natural.

Taurus Career Today

Don’t be disappointed if you are given an added responsibility at your work place today. You are going to finish all of your tasks with your wisdom and smartness. The second half of the day will stay light.

Taurus Health Today

You must keep a check on your glucose levels and therefore staying hydrated all through the day also becomes crucial for you. You might feel a little lethargic in the night time.

Taurus Love Life Today

Your partner or lover can have a good time in office today and that may result in staying late in office than usual. Don’t make a fuss out and try to be understanding with the situation.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Color: Maroon

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026