Taurus Horoscope Today: Predictions for April 17

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

It is going to be a busy day for you both personally and professionally. Superiors may need some clarification regarding an ongoing project. While family members too may demand your presence in an important ceremony. You will be able to handle all the obligations demanded of you single-handedly. Your self-sufficient personality and skills may help you multitask rather easily today. The beneficial position of your lucky star may make you feel motivated and inspirational. Your higher self is likely to be awakened and all the negative thoughts may go away from your mind today. You may find yourself getting inclined towards positive things. Be it going out to visit a nearby tourist spot or planning a trip to a far-off place, you and your friend are likely to be super excited to spend some more time together. You may finalize a profitable deal for an old house or property. Those appearing for a competitive exam may come out with flying colours.

Taurus Finance Today

It is advised not to indulge yourself in any kind of argument with your seniors and not take any hasty decisions while making investments. Limited speculation is likely to be profitable. The loan application, stuck for a long, may finally be approved.

Taurus Family Today

Your relationship with your family members is likely to improve and you can expect a harmonious time at home. You may also get support from your sibling and kin in a personal matter. Pay heed to the advice. It may benefit you.

Taurus Career Today

Professionally, you may be forced to decide to change your job. It is advised to avoid hasty action. Think your actions through to avoid any negative impact on your career. Those of you in a job may feel frustrated for not receiving long-due incentives.

Taurus Health Today

Those of you suffering from health ailments would see an improvement in your health. You will feel a strong urge to work on your body. Take advantage of this increased energy and sign up for a healthy exercise routine, Yoga, or any other physical activity.

Taurus Love Life Today

If you are in a relationship then your partner may take you on a surprise date today. It can be your favourite restaurant or cafe. Married persons may have to work hard to ensure their relationship remains smooth. High time to reignite that spark again in your relationship.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Chocolate

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026