Taurus Horoscope Today: Predictions for April 19

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

You are likely to be full of creative ideas and will be able to make steady progress in life by making good use of them. Success is inevitable today. You may reap the rewards of the hard work you’ve put in or perhaps embark on something new. Cherish the after-glow of a task done to perfection. Your Ignore fears and face life head-on. Calculated risks will prove worth the venture. Surprising success and accolades may brighten the day of some Teresians. Try and avoid any kind of journey as it may not provide you with the desired result. Postpone the trip to another day to achieve a better outcome. Students are likely to get lucky in their education and their teachers would also be supportive of them. An improvement in the performance is also indicated for some. If you are planning to sell or buy a property, then you may achieve success.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Taurus Finance Today

Your spending is likely to go up which can impact your financial condition. You are advised to be cautious with money matters and keep an eye on your budget. You may earn good money from a side-gig or part-time work. It will help stabilize your financial position.

Taurus Family Today

Be mindful of a dispute with family members. Clear communication will go a long way in resolving the issues or misunderstandings. You may face some ego clashes with your friends and loved ones. Keep your anger in check.

Taurus Career Today

You need to pay special attention to your career. Adopt a sincere approach towards your job as your superiors may closely monitor your performance. Your efficiency and skill may enable you to pass any scrutiny with flying colors.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Taurus Health Today

Healthwise, you may feel a little stressed. It is advised to involve yourself in regular exercise to keep fit. Some of you may feel low on vitality and stamina. Pay attention to your diet and introduce some superfoods into your diet.

Taurus Love Life Today

Those in a romantic relationship can have a hard time trusting each other and may not arrive at mutual understanding. Married people should avoid ego tussles with their spouse or partner, else even small issues could go out of hand.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Cream

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026