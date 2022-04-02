Taurus Horoscope Today: Predictions for April 2

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Dear Taurus born person, no one but you, can connect to the nature as well as with beautiful things astoundingly well. You are represented by the sign of a bull image which makes you prone to anger and even at slightest of annoyance and irritation, you can get angry instantly. You at times can also be hedonistic, but all in all you prefer your love of finer things and also likes to flaunt your fancy prized possessions to everyone around you. But today, you will feel like to maintain a low profile and doesn’t want to get surrounded with too many people. You may also seek some aloof time for which doing meditation will best utilize your alone time. Overall, a good day is predicted for you and you must make the most of it with your sheer dedication.

Taurus Finance Today

Don’t feel sad or bad about your money not making the right moves. It is just a temporary time and it shall pass very soon on its own. Till the time, keep a close watch on the latest market trends and investment patterns.

Taurus Family Today

You are going to stay in your comfort zone today and you may not like to be disturbed or pestered, even by your family members. Your spouse or partner will be supportive and understanding.

Taurus Career Today

Fulfilling your routine office work will remain your top priority in the office today. You might leave a little early from office in pursuance of completing a household chore.

Taurus Health Today

You are feeling the right kind of energy and enthusiasm to kick start the day and everything in your body seems to be beating at a positive vibe. You shall stay grateful for a fit and healthy body.

Taurus Love Life Today

It is going to be just another normal day for you and your partner or spouse. Your respective work schedules may keep you busy but it is important to take some time out to spend connecting with each other.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Color: Cream

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026