Taurus Horoscope Today: Predictions for April 23

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Today, positive thoughts and actions are likely to bring noteworthy changes in your otherwise dreary lifestyle. Stick to them to flourish in all aspects of life. Your problems are likely to disappear and your changed attitude may give you a chance to rejoice. On the social front, you may find reconnecting with old pals to be a blessing in disguise. An overall sense of happiness is likely to prevail. You may be motivated to work hard and achieve your goals more quickly than anticipated. You may spend your free time gathering knowledge putting it to better use for your personal growth. Those in commanding positions are likely to help their associates rise above the ordinary. Students are likely to perform well in competitive exams. Property matters may have to wait to be solved amicably.

Taurus Finance Today

Your economic condition is likely to stay strong today and you may be able to make good profits. Offers to expand your business abroad can be considered as time is auspicious. Past investments in shares may bring good gains.

Taurus Family Today

At home, you may not be in the best of moods due to work stress. Make sure to willingly be a part of family functions as this may cheer you up and is also likely to lighten your homely atmosphere and make your loved ones happy.

Taurus Career Today

On the work front, chances of your promotion are bright at this time as your dedication and past efforts have warmed up your seniors to you. Those looking for a job may find a money-spinning and career-making alternative soon.

Taurus Health Today

On the health front, it may take you longer than expected to get back in shape. Lifestyle changes may help you in your efforts. A rigorous physical exercise regimen and diet therapy may be required to maintain good health.

Taurus Love Life Today

On the romantic front, you may not get enough time to spend with your partner, which may displease them. This might create rifts in your relationship. Make sincere efforts to save your love life and bring it back on track.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Color: Brown

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

