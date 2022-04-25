Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Astrology / Horoscope / Taurus Horoscope Today: Predictions for April 25
horoscope

Taurus Horoscope Today: Predictions for April 25

Read your free daily Taurus horoscope on HindustanTimes.com. Find out what the planets have predicted for April 25 2022
Read your free daily Taurus horoscope on HindustanTimes.com. Find out what the planets have predicted for April 25, 2022
Published on Apr 25, 2022 12:05 AM IST
ByManisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

 

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20) 

Today, some better opportunities are likely to mark a new start to your day. Your ability to look at things from a different perspective may bring you leadership roles and commanding positions. You may embark on a journey to self-discovery and introspection. Those inclined toward the creative fields are likely to unleash their full potential. You may now start to implement your ideas into action to bring desired results. It may also turn out to be very lucrative for you. This is an opportune time for professional and personal growth. You may have to let go of your negative thoughts to move ahead in life. Be wary of travelling alone as it may be an arduous task. Plan well in advance to avoid getting into trouble. Legal matters related to property dealings may finally work in your favor. No harm in pursuing them. 

Taurus Finance Today 

On the financial front, an extra source of income is likely to give you a free hand to invest in lucrative schemes that promise good gains. A new start-up or a home business is likely to bring profitable returns. 

Taurus Family Today 

On the home front, your kids are likely to bring inner peace and calm with their fun activities. A youngster in the family may get a chance to move abroad for studies, which is likely to keep the domestic atmosphere bustling with joy. 

Taurus Career Today 

On the professional front, some leadership roles may be offered to you, which is likely to test your patience and skills. Taking them for granted may negatively affect your career. Make wise decisions and calculated moves. 

Taurus Health Today 

On the health front, you may be troubled by work stress, which is likely to keep you in an irritable mood. Practicing meditation techniques may help you relieve pressure. Light exercises may keep you fit as a fiddle. 

Taurus Love Life Today 

On the romantic front, you may experience growing intimacy in your relationship. Make the most of it and open your heart to your significant other. Those looking for a new connection are likely to find their soul mate. 

 

Lucky Number:

Lucky Colour: Coffee 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sun signs astrology horoscope taurus taurus
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP