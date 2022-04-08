Taurus Horoscope Today: Predictions for April 8

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Oh Dear Taurus born, you are represented by the sign image of a bull which makes you hard working, loyal, faithful and dependable. Also as an earth sign, you like to stay grounded and humble with your values, while you may simply love and adore the beauty that this planet has to offer. You have a special place in your heart to cherish and live your materialistic possessions. However, once you start to love and care about someone you get extremely attached. Today, it is best advised to you that you shall keep your boundaries and stay within the restricted area. Don’t get trapped with the fake beauty and charm that people may offer you especially in your love life. Be practical and just go with the flow.

Taurus Finance Today

You shall expect some good returns coming from digital currency investment. Don’t make haste while putting all your hard-earned money in one stream of financial vertical. Think of other ways and try implementing them.

Taurus Family Today

Your family relations are finally getting better and there is a sense of peace and positivity after a long pending has been resolved in the recent times. It is best to confront every misunderstanding in the time of happening.

Taurus Career Today

You are doing pretty well in your academics and job seekers may also expect a good job opportunity coming their way by the noon. It is time to make best use of the given opportunities.

Taurus Health Today

You may have some back pain in the starting of the day and this could be because of your wrong sleeping posture. Try to ease it with some yoga and indulge in the right flexibility and agility required for your body.

Taurus Love Life Today

Getting romantic is surely not in your mind for the day as you have so much running in your mind to accomplish. You may behave a bit strangely with your partner or spouse for the same reason.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Color: Dark Green

