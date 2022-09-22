Taurus Horoscope Today, September 22, 2022: Happy times are foreseen

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20) Today, Taurus individuals are likely to remain dynamic and enthusiastic. Some of you may think of out-of-the-box ways to launch new ideas and endeavours in your professional life. Happy times are foreseen at work as you tackle your job efficiently. Those of you engaged in new start-ups or are engaged in the family business are likely to be successful today. Family health may also remain good. Doing some fun activities together may help you deepen the bond. Jealous rivals may try to tarnish your popularity on the social front, so remain alert. Changing lifestyle choices would help in keeping tension and strains of life at bay. A profitable deal in residential property appears on the cards for some Taurus natives. The Taurus students will need to put in all-out efforts to succeed on the academic front. Do not depend on family or friends for mental support, it is high time to stand on your own two feet and strengthen your mind and decision-making abilities.

Taurus Finance Today Some succeed in generating a new source of income, giving a boost to their finances. Also, there is a possibility that you can receive some unearned wealth like expensive gifts or insurance benefits. Taurus natives may be able to build goodwill in their respective industries.

Taurus Family Today Taurus individuals may have a joyful time with their family and a celebratory atmosphere may prevail at home. You need to pay attention to complete any pending domestic work and avoid postponing it. Children may add to the happiness at home with their achievements.

Taurus Career Today Taurus natives need to focus on enhancing performance in your work to remain in the good books of their seniors. It is an ideal time to implement the ideas you have been contemplating for a long time on the professional front.

Taurus Health Today Giving into the temptation of junk food may undo all Taurus individuals’ efforts on the health front. A chronic ailment can flare up again due to sheer negligence, but you will manage to bring it in check. Physical fitness and mental strength may enable one to keep diseases at bay.

Taurus Love Life Today The romantic front promises to be exciting for Taurus natives as their partner makes efforts to keep the love bond intact. Someone from the opposite camp showing interest in you is likely to brighten your prospects on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Saffron

