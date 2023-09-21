The Chariot Tarot Card: A guide to upright and reversed meaning in love, career, finance and health

The Chariot Tarot Card Meaning

Upright Meaning

The Chariot card in the tarot represents determination, success, and control. When it appears upright, it signifies that you're on the right path and should persevere in your endeavours. It's like having the willpower to overcome obstacles and achieve your goals.

Chariot Tarot Card Tarot Card Description

The Chariot card, the seventh Major Arcana in tarot, symbolizes victory and willpower. It's associated with the Cancer zodiac sign and represents a strong desire to succeed. This card often appears when you need to focus your energies on a specific goal.

Overcoming Obstacles

The Chariot encourages you to overcome obstacles with confidence and control. Just like the charioteer in the card, you must steer your life in the right direction. It's a reminder to stay determined as you work toward your goals.

Upright Meaning-In its upright position, the Chariot card symbolizes victory and power. It signifies that you're making choices aligned with your ideals and using your inner strength to achieve your goals. Discipline, commitment, and willpower will lead to success.

The Chariot Tarot in Matters of Love and Relationships Upright- In love, the Chariot card encourages taking control of your romantic life. Determine your goals and act on them with determination. It suggests that assertiveness and determination can lead to success in love.

Financial Matters (Upright)-When it comes to finances, the Chariot advises addressing any financial issues with determination and focus. It's time to take control of your financial situation, make wise investments, and overcome financial challenges.

Career (Upright)-In your career, the Chariot signals ambition and determination. You have a clear goal, and your motivation and self-discipline will help you succeed. Stay focused and avoid distractions at work.

Health (Upright)-The Chariot card in health readings indicates renewed energy and determination to address health issues. Even though it may be challenging, you have the resilience to overcome obstacles and improve your health.

Reversed Meaning in the Chariot Card

When reversed, the Chariot card suggests hesitation in taking control of your life. You might be holding back due to various reasons. It's a reminder to take responsibility for your inner resistance and make choices.

Love and Relationships-In love, a reversed Chariot can indicate an intense desire for love, potentially leading to imbalances and conflicts in relationships. It advises finding balance and not sacrificing too much for love.

Financial Matters -The Chariot suggests being cautious with financial decisions. You might lack the information needed to make wise choices. It encourages mindfulness and avoiding impulsive spending.

Career-A reversed Chariot may indicate a lack of ambition or an excessive drive that leads to problems in your career. Find a balanced approach and avoid being too passive or aggressive in pursuing your goals.

Health-In health readings, a reversed Chariot advises taking charge of your health and seeking help when needed. Ignoring minor health issues may lead to larger problems. It's essential to initiate positive change.

