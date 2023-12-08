The Final Mercury Retrograde of 2023: What it means for your zodiac Sign

Mercury, the planet that affects how we communicate, is going into retrograde from December 13, 2023, to January 1, 2024, in Capricorn. This might mess with your end-of-year plans.

This year has had a lot of surprises in astrology, and there's one more on the way. If you've been having unexpected problems lately, it could be because of this planetary move. During a retrograde, things can get mixed up and misunderstood, but it might also help you see old problems in a new way. Even if it feels like things aren't going smoothly right now, it might actually turn out to be helpful later on.

When Mercury is retrograde in Capricorn, it might cause issues with money, how you talk to people, and your travel plans for the holidays in late December. But this could also be a chance to sort things out before the new year starts. Take this time to finish up any unfinished business and let go of things that don't fit with your plans for 2024. It's like clearing out the old stuff to make way for a fresh start.

Mercury retrograde meaning in Astrology

Mercury retrograde is known for causing some chaos, and that's because Mercury, the super-fast planet, goes backwards more often than others in the solar system. It controls things like communication, tech, and travel, so when it goes retrograde, daily life can get a bit messy. It's a signal to take a step back and review stuff from the past. Sometimes, you'll find new info or secrets that might pop up during this time. The specific zodiac sign and planet involved in the retrograde will tell you what area of life needs a closer look before moving forward.

Retrogrades occur in three parts. First is the pre-shadow phase, three weeks before the retrograde starts. During this time, you might sense a change that hints at what's to come. Then there's the actual retrograde, lasting two to three weeks. This is when things can get a bit crazy! Finally, after the retrograde, there's a three-week post-shadow phase when things settle back to normal. That's the time to think about what you learned and adjust your plans. To sum up, there's a three-week slowdown before, the active retrograde, and a three-week return to normal after

Final Mercury Retrograde in Capricorn: What to Expect

The last Mercury retrograde of 2023 starts on December 13 and ends on January 1, 2024. Mercury moves between Capricorn and Sagittarius during this time, creating a bit of a back-and-forth motion. It began its 'retrograde journey' on November 25, daring you to dream big. Then, it switched to practical Capricorn on December 1. From December 13 to 23, it'll be in Capricorn, and after that, it moves back to Sagittarius until January 1. Things start to settle by January 20.

This Mercury retrograde begins at the same time as the last new moon of the year, which brings in fresh ideas and perspectives. This time is great for starting new things and setting intentions for the future. The new moon in Sagittarius will add some energy and purpose to this confusing time. But watch out for tensions - sometimes it's best to focus on yourself rather than getting caught up in conflicts.

As Mercury retrogrades in Capricorn, it might make it hard to stick to plans, especially if things feel unclear. Capricorn wants results, which might make you restless. Misunderstandings can happen easily, so take your time and don't rush things. When Mercury moves into Sagittarius, you'll feel more optimistic. It's a good time to think about the past year and set goals for the coming year.

The Last Mercury Retrograde of 2023: What It Means for Your Zodiac Sign

Aries, Cancer, Libra, and Capricorn: If you're one of these cardinal sun signs, the retrograde might bring more stress about money and relationships. It's tied to how you see your value. You might even think about changing jobs or career paths. But remember, happiness isn't just about money. Embrace changes that match your ideal self.

Gemini, Virgo, Sagittarius, and Pisces: These mutable might feel like you've grown a lot this year. People who don't see your progress might bring up old issues. But now, you're learning to let them be. There might be conflicts, so be careful with your words. Sometimes, staying silent is powerful.

Taurus, Leo, Scorpio, and Aquarius: This retrograde could make you question your boundaries. These fixed sun signs might struggle to express yourself or feel unsure about speaking up. It's a chance to build confidence. To make your plans work, you'll need to figure out what changes you want in life and start from within. Take this time to reconnect with yourself and notice any patterns holding you back in relationships.

