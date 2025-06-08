Scorpios, this week is all about learning to trust the quiet wisdom that is within you. It is now time to listen to what your intuition is trying to say. According to tarot reader Neeraj Dhankher, your inner voice holds more weight than the loud distractions around you. The High Priestess card wants this zodiac sign to trust their intuition(Freepik)

Scorpio Tarot Reading

“This week, The High Priestess encourages you to stand by your inner knowing, even if no one else sees what you see,” says Dhankher. “The insight, as subtle as it may seem today, will actually be the axis on which a decision turns in the years ahead.”

In tarot, The High Priestess stands for intuition, mystery, and inner knowing. She does not rush or react to outside noise; she stays still, listens, and trusts what she feels deep down. When this card appears in a reading, it is a gentle reminder to slow down and listen to your inner voice. This card tells you that your gut feeling is not just emotion but wisdom worth listening to.

You may find yourself drawn to silence, which is not just coincidence. The tarot suggests spending a few minutes each day in stillness to tune in to your own thoughts.

Scorpio Love Horoscope

According to the tarot reader, something or someone might also take you by surprise. “Someone unexpected may catch your attention and intrigue you this week,” says Dhankher. “It might be someone you never thought would be your type, yet something feels oddly right.” And this is not just surface-level attraction; it speaks to a deeper, more meaningful connection. The advice here? Do not rush to label it; let the feelings grow on their own timeline.

Scorpio Career Horoscope

As for your work life, there is good news. “This week will usher in a new rhythm that suits your lifestyle rather than draining you,” Dhankher explains. Whether it is a slight shift in your daily routine or a change in how you manage tasks, the result is more control and less stress. “You will start to feel the difference between working smarter and harder,” he says, “and this clarity will push you forward.”

Lucky Tip: Sit in silence for ten minutes each day. You will be amazed at what your inner voice has to say.