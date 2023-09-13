The High Priestess Tarot Card: A guide to upright and reversed meaning in love, career, finance and health

The High Priestess Tarot Card Meaning

Upright Key Meanings: Mystery, Sensuality, Desirability, Fertility, Creativity, Subconscious, Thirst for knowledge, High power, Intuition, Inner voice, Divine feminine

Reversed Key Meanings: Blocked psychic abilities, Fertility issues, Uncontrolled outbursts, Repressed intuition, Sexual tensions, Unwanted attention, Confusion, Hidden motives, Superficiality, Silence.

The High Priestess Tarot Card Description

The High Priestess is sitting behind a thin curtain with pomegranates. The curtain represents what's hidden in our minds. It keeps others from seeing our secrets. Pomegranates symbolize abundance and fertility. They're sacred to Persephone, who ate a pomegranate seed in the underworld.

On both sides of the High Priestess, there are two big pillars. One is black with the letter B (Boaz), which means "in his strength." The other is white with the letter J (Jachin), which means "he will establish." The black and white pillars show opposites like male and female, dark and light. They remind us that everything has two sides.

The High Priestess wears a blue robe with a cross and a horned crown. These show she's wise and powerful. She holds a scroll, partly hidden. This means that knowledge is there, but we have to look for it. A crescent Moon near her feet shows her connection to intuition and the subconscious.

The High Priestess in Matters of love and relationships

Upright Meaning: In matters of love, the High Priestess in the upright position signifies deep, honest, and open relationships. It represents a strong bond between partners where feelings are shared openly, and trust is the foundation. Partners feel desired and attractive to each other, fostering a healthy and passionate connection.

Reversed Meaning: When the High Priestess appears in the reversed position in love readings, it suggests trust issues and difficulties in communication. Partners may find it challenging to express themselves honestly, leading to confusion and emotional outbursts. There may be a lack of transparency, making it crucial to choose words carefully to avoid hurting each other.

The High Priestess in Matters of Career

Upright Meaning: In the realm of career and profession, the High Priestess in the upright position signifies a period of higher learning and educational opportunities. It encourages individuals to explore their creative potential and make significant career decisions. Trusting one's instincts is key in making choices that align with their heart's desires, ultimately leading to personal and professional growth.

Reversed Meaning: When the High Priestess appears in the reversed position in career readings, it may indicate a period of challenges and obstacles. Individuals might find themselves stuck in a loop of difficulties and setbacks, yearning for a breakthrough. There's a need for caution and discernment, especially when dealing with colleagues or collaborators who may have hidden agendas. It's essential to maintain motivation and seek guidance from trusted sources to overcome career-related hurdles.

Upright Meaning: Regarding finances, the High Priestess in the upright position suggests making thoughtful and well-informed decisions. Trusting one's instincts when it comes to money matters is paramount. It's a time to explore opportunities for financial growth, but also to exercise caution and avoid hasty investments. Seeking advice from trusted financial experts can help ensure sound financial choices.

Reversed Meaning: When the High Priestess appears in the reversed position in financial readings, it may indicate uncertainty and impulsiveness regarding money matters. Individuals might make abrupt decisions without careful consideration, leading to financial instability. It's essential to be wary of sharing financial information and to trust one's intuition when evaluating potential investments. Miscommunications and financial mistakes should be avoided by seeking clarity and expert advice.

The High Priestess in Matters of Health

Upright Meaning: In matters of health, the High Priestess in the upright position emphasizes self-care and overall well-being. It encourages individuals to prioritize their physical and mental health, understanding that a healthy body is essential for a healthy mind. Maintaining a balanced routine, including diet, exercise, and rest, is essential. This card also suggests positive developments in areas such as hormonal balance and fertility.

Reversed Meaning: When the High Priestess appears in the reversed position in health readings, it may signal a need for increased attention to one's well-being. There could be challenges related to hormonal issues and fertility. Ignoring health concerns or signs of illness should be avoided, as they could worsen over time. Seeking medical guidance and adhering to recommended treatments is crucial during this period. Maintaining good hygiene practices and avoiding activities that may negatively impact health is advised.