The last 3 full moons of 2026 are worth watching: Here’s when to see them in the US

The final three full moons of 2026 will light up the US sky from October through December. The October Hunter’s Moon arrives first, followed by November’s Beaver Moon and December’s Cold Moon. November and December will also bring supermoons, according to NASA and The Old Farmer’s Almanac.

Hunter Moon in October 2026

The Cold Moon is pictured behind Christmas decorations in Cali, Colombia on December 3, 2025. (Photo by JOAQUIN SARMIENTO / AFP) (AFP)

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The Hunter’s Moon reaches peak illumination at 12:12 a.m. EDT on October 26. The best chance to see it comes on the evening of October 25, when the Moon rises in the east around sunset. The Old Farmer’s Almanac says you do not need a telescope or binoculars. Find a place with a clear eastern horizon and watch the Moon rise.

If you live in the Central, Mountain or Pacific time zones, the peak occurs at 11:12 p.m., 10:12 p.m. and 9:12 p.m. on October 25, respectively. The Moon will still look full on the surrounding nights.

Also Read Old Farmer’s Almanac winter forecast 2026-27: The major astrology events to watch this season

Beaver Moon in November 2026

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{{^usCountry}} The Beaver Moon peaks on November 24 at 9:53 a.m. EST, so you may not see the exact peak in a dark US sky. Instead, plan to watch on the evening of November 23 or November 24. The Old Farmer’s Almanac identifies this Moon as the first of three consecutive supermoons. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Beaver Moon peaks on November 24 at 9:53 a.m. EST, so you may not see the exact peak in a dark US sky. Instead, plan to watch on the evening of November 23 or November 24. The Old Farmer’s Almanac identifies this Moon as the first of three consecutive supermoons. {{/usCountry}}

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Cold Moon in December 2026

The final full Moon of 2026 arrives on December 23 at 8:28 p.m. EST. That makes December's event easier to catch across the US because peak illumination occurs during the evening. You can also see the Moon looking nearly full on December 22 and December 24.

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December's Cold Moon will also be the closest supermoon of 2026, according to The Old Farmer’s Almanac. It will come within about 221,667 miles of Earth.

How to see the final full moons of 2026 in US?

You do not need special equipment to enjoy any of these three full moons. Choose an open spot away from tall buildings and trees, check the local weather and look toward the eastern horizon around moonrise.

For exact moonrise times, use a location-based Moon calculator because the timing changes across the US. Time and Date and the U.S. Naval Observatory provide location-specific lunar information.

Also Read Two Supermoons are still coming in 2026: What the final 3 Full Moons mean for astrology followers

What does astrology say about the final three full moons?

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Astrologically, the October Hunter’s Moon falls in Taurus, November’s Beaver Moon in Gemini, and December’s Cold Moon in Cancer. The Farmers’ Almanac describes the Full Moons as a planning tradition rather than a scientific prediction. However, the final three full moons could affect the specific zodiac signs in which they occur.